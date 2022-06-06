Dubai: SCHUCH, a world-renowned expert in technical luminaires, has joined the growing family of Eurovent Middle East. While not directly connected to the association’s core focus of HVACR, SCHUCH appreciates its network related to building management and to especially critical indoor environments which require special solutions for lighting. In surroundings exposed to dust and various gases ventilation, air filtration and lighting play a crucial and correlated role.

Since more than 125 years, the brand SCHUCH stands for competence and quality in the field of technical luminaires. High innovative strength, high standards of quality, high technical expertise and high vertical integration characterise SCHUCH, as well as reliability, continuity, and sense of responsibility towards customers, business partners, employees, and the environment. Standard products as well as customised lighting solutions adapted to specific demand cases are the solid base of the wide SCHUCH product portfolio of technical light fittings with a higher degree of protection for industry, commerce and municipalities.

Norbert Kern, Director of Sales, SCHUCH explains: “Eurovent Middle East provides an interesting network related to our core business in the industrial sector. From F&B to other manufacturing and processing environments we see that lighting requirements greatly depend on the indoor air conditions. Along with an increased importance of building management solutions, we feel that through Eurovent Middle East we can share a lot of expertise in perhaps a niche, but nevertheless a very important segment.

Markus Lattner, Managing Director of Eurovent Middle East states: “We appreciate the acknowledgement and support SCHUCH shows with taking a membership. An industry can only survive when looking beyond its immediate sphere of work. The addition of SCHUCH is thus greatly welcome and will provide us interesting opportunities in terms of technical exchange and education.”