Driven by a desire to enhance supply chain connectivity within the Middle East, SCG International’s strategic global expansion plan includes the launch of a new Dubai Hub and a new office in Saudi Arabia



Dubai, UAE: SCG International, a subsidiary of leading business conglomerate SCG, has unveiled details of its strategic expansion plan for the South Asia, Middle East, and Africa region (SAMEA). Supply Chain Solutions Leader in ASEAN is expanding its global footprint by launching several initiatives that are designed to foster prosperity in local communities and provide opportunities for regional businesses in the global supply chain network.



A proud legacy

Founded in 1913 under the Royal Decree of His Majesty King Rama VI, SCG is a renowned Thai conglomerate with over 100 years of experience in the construction industry. Spanning more than 400 companies and boasting a consolidated revenue of USD 15.85billion, SCG's investments include joint ventures with global industry leaders such as Kubota, Yamato Kogyo, Toyota Motor, and Dow Chemical Company. SCG earned the highest score from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) On 22 September 2023 due to the company's commitment to the ESG 4 Plus approach (Net Zero, Go Green, Reduce Inequality, and Embrace Collaboration, all while upholding fairness and transparency), making it the first organization from ASEAN to join DJSI since 2004.



As one of SCG’s subsidiaries, SCG International specializes in providing end-to-end supply chain solutions in various sectors such as Energy, Industrial Supply, Building & Construction, Home & Living and Paper & Packaging. Bringing over 40 years of experience and a global presence in 50 countries, SCG International is recognized as a Top 5 Global Distribution in Dry Bulk commodities.

Expanding in the region

Further cementing its position as a world leader in supply chain solutions provider, SCG International is about to launch several exciting initiatives as part of its expansion into the SAMEA region (South Asia, Middle East, and Africa region).



Firstly, SCG international is thrilled to announce the launch of the Dubai Supply Chain Hub which will serve as a center point for the company’s sourcing and transportation in the region.

In addition, SCG International is opening a new office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of a plan to establish business partnerships and create a domestic supply chain, serving as a gateway to Africa. This initiative involves a substantial investment and aligns directly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its ambitious infrastructure and construction development initiatives.



Finally, SCG International is partnering with the Government of Thailand to host an exclusive CEO Night event, a prestigious gathering that underscores our commitment to fostering new business collaborations and creating a lasting economic impact in the region.



Bringing together over 30 regional industry leaders and esteemed representatives from Dubai Government entities, including DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority). Central to this event is the unveiling of SCG International's innovative 'End-to-End Solutions' strategy, an approach designed to create supply chain connectivity in the region.



Mr. Abhijit Datta, Head of International Business and Managing Director of SCG International, says:



“SCG International is embarking on a strategic global expansion plan with a focus on enhancing supply chain connectivity in SAMEA (South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa). Our goal is to help connect the dots and deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions to our partners, creating value and resilience. We aim to position ourselves as a TRUSTED SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNER, rather than just a supplier of predetermined products or solutions.



Currently, we have a local presence in Dubai, which serves as a central logistics and product management center. We are also planning to establish a local presence in Saudi Arabia by the end of this year to capture the market growth opportunities stemming from KSA's 2030 infrastructure and construction development initiatives.



In the realm of Green Business, we have launched new initiatives in the areas of Clean Mobility, Smart Energy Management, Green Construction, as well as international trading in greener substitutes, all aimed at creating a better living environment and having a positive social impact."



About SCG (Siam Cement Group)

SCG is one of ASEAN’s leading conglomerates.



Operating in compliance with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles and sustainable development goals in the economy, society, and environmental sectors, SCG is comprised of three core businesses: cement-building materials, chemicals and packages.

SCG offers reliable and quality solutions that are designed to meet the world’s ever-changing needs. Constantly researching and developing, the brand is one of Southeast Asia’s leading sustainable companies.



Established in 1913, SCG’s sustainable innovations have been recognized with a number of awards and accolades. SCG was also the first company in Thailand to be included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DISI) by Robeco Sustainable Asset Management.

