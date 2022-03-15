Doha, Qatar: Scale7, the first fashion and design business incubator in Qatar - founded by Qatar Development Bank (QDB) in partnership with M7, the creative and cultural hub operating under Qatar Museums – is pleased to announce the opening of registration for the third edition of Hackathon, which is going to be held on-ground for the first time. The Hackathon 3rd Edition will be a 3-Day physical event, to be hosted between March 23 & 25, 2022.

Scale7 Hackathon aims to get participating individuals to generate ideas and business concepts in the fashion tech industry. The objective of this Hackathon is to create entrepreneurial teams around high potential business ideas.

The 3rd edition of Hackathon will focus on two themes – ‘Fashion Tech’ and ‘Sustainable Consumption’. With technology playing an enabling role in improving the fashion industry, it is opening newer avenues of opportunities for fashion startups. Enhancing customer experience, innovating advanced materials, smart production, are just some of the few areas that are making a mark in the industry.

As for the second theme is concerned, overconsumption in fashion has become a major cause of concern for companies as it results in climate breakdown and air pollution. To evade these issues, companies in this domain need to imbibe the 3R rule – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Fashion startups have taken it upon themselves to find innovative ways in creating sustainable fashion.

On the launch of the third edition of Hackathon, Ms. Aysha Khalifa Al Romaihi, Project Manager of Scale7, said, “Having delivered two successful editions of Hackathons virtually, we are pleased to announce the opening of registration for the third edition of Hackathon, which is going to be held physically for the first time. This Hackathon is the poised platform for these budding entrepreneurs to showcase their mettle and take Qatar fashion industry to the next level. Basis the current global sentiments, both our themes, Fashion Tech and Sustainable Consumption will bring out best in class fashion ideas from these new age talents and start a trail for others to follow.”

“Through this platform, we are now calling budding fashion entrepreneurs to present a highly innovative business model. Looking at their immense capabilities, we are confident that these young minds will develop a business model which is aimed at increasing the clothing use, reduce waste or spread environmental awareness.”

The Final Prize will be awarded to the teams that score the 2 highest numbers of votes from the assigned jury. Two teams, one per theme will be declared winners. The prize includes 25,000 QAR in cash; 1 hour of one-to-one FTA mentorship; and 1-month free access to Scale7 co-working space.

-Ends-

About Scale 7

Scale7 is Qatar’s first fashion & design business incubator; established specifically to act as a platform & hub for promising, innovative entrepreneurs that aspire to create the next iconic Qatari brands, and startups that aim to exponentially grow their business – within the fields of fashion technology, design innovation and sustainability.

Located in Msheireb – the vibrant heart of Doha – Scale7 was launched by Qatar Development Bank (QDB) in partnership with M7, a creative startup hub operating under Qatar Museums.

The mission of Scale7 is to support and nurture startups from the pre-seed stage by helping them create, grow and scale their emerging businesses through specialized incubation (idea stage) & acceleration (growth stage) programs. Through these programs, entrepreneurs will be empowered to disrupt the fashion scene by solving complex industry issues through innovation – ultimately opening up new dialogue, building a connected & dynamic ecosystem that fosters technology and fashion synergies, shapes the future of the industry, and contributes to the diversification of Qatar’s economy.