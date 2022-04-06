Abu Dhabi non-oil sector expands in 2021 and boosts economic growth

Non-oil GDP at constant prices grows 4.1% in 2021

Non-oil sector gains 19.7 billion and the real GDP value hits AED 1 trillion in 2021

Contribution of non-oil sector to Abu Dhabi’s real GDP in 2021 increases to 49.7%, proving development efforts are going in the right direction

Key economic activities that were affected by the pandemic continue to recover in 2021. Manufacturing activity grows 21.7%, health and social services grow 19.7%, trade grows 15.3% and accommodation and food services grow 14.7% at constant prices.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa: The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has managed to overcome the consequences of this extraordinary global situation, thanks to the prudent economic and investment policies set by our wise leadership, including the economic accelerators launched by the government, which laid the groundwork for a pick-up in domestic and external demand and stronger economy that can get over multiple challenges.

HE Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi: “Several indicators show how Abu Dhabi's economy is performing with a positive outlook for the non-oil sector in 2021. This is backed by the recovery in domestic demand, the gradual relaxation of restrictions imposed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the policies, initiatives and projects implemented to accelerate the growth of targeted economic activities and sectors.”

H.E. Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri: “The strong growth of economic activities indicates that Abu Dhabi economy is fast recovering from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the stimulus packages launched by our wise leadership.”

Abu Dhabi 05 April 2022: Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has announced statistical data that reflects rapid growth in most of Abu Dhabi's oil and non-oil activities at constant prices in 2021, underscoring the effectiveness of economic policies, the robustness of Abu Dhabi's local economy and the recovery from Covid-19 crisis.

GDP at constant prices

The results announced by SCAD at constant prices indicate that Abu Dhabi’s GDP at constant prices grew 1.9% in 2021 compared with 2020. Meanwhile, the non-oil GDP at constant prices grew by 4.1%. During the this year, several non-oil economic activities showed positive growth rates at constant prices, most notably the agriculture, forestry, and fishing activity, which expanded by 23.1% while the manufacturing activity expanded by 21.7%, health and social service activities by 19.7%, arts, entertainment and recreation by 17.3%, wholesale and retail trade by 15.3%, accommodation and food service activities by 14.7%, transportation and storage by 7%, and electricity, gas, water supply and waste management activities by 6.9%.

In his comments on the estimates, H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said: “The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has managed to overcome the consequences of this extraordinary global situation, thanks to the prudent economic and investment policies set by our wise leadership, including several stimulus initiatives for business and household sectors. The initiatives helped the coronavirus-hit sectors to recover and expand while laying the groundwork for a robust economy that can overcome various challenges as well as formulating policies and legislation which keep pace with global changes and support ease of doing business. These initiatives promoted a stimulating investment environment that can attract talent and innovative entrepreneurs, which is clearly reflected in the 2021 GDP results released by Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi."

For his part, HE Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, the undersecretary of ADDED, underscored the emirate’s economic performance during 2021, saying: "The emirate’s wise leadership has closely monitored the developments of the pandemic, and has taken the necessary actions to protect the impacted sectors to ensure a safe and stable transition to the post-Covid-19 phase. This was instrumental to maintain a rapid recovery of the economy and to achieve record growth rates."

"The performance of Abu Dhabi's economy, that made rapid strides for diversification, shows that it is moving from strength to strength, benefiting from a prudent administration that learns from past experiences in its endeavors to optimize opportunities. Although oil continues to be important mainstay for Abu Dhabi economy, the emirate pursues an ambitious strategy for diversification of the economic base and income sources to support its sustainable development plans."

H.E. Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director General of Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, said: "This strong growth in key economic activities confirms that Abu Dhabi has successfully navigated through the Covid-19 pandemic and is rapidly recovering from the repercussions, which stands in testimony to the sound planning, excellent performance, and the leadership’s clear vision, and proactive response to challenges, as seen in the massive and diverse stimulus packages it launched, with a significant and direct impact on the speed of economic recovery."

Oil & non-oil GDP shares

According to the data released by SCAD, the mining and quarrying activity (includes crude oil and natural gas) contributes approximately 50.3% of Abu Dhabi's real GDP in 2021. On the other hand, the non-oil activities contribute 49.7% of the GDP at constant prices in 2021, despite the remarkable rise of world prices during the same period. The growth proves the remarkable progress Abu Dhabi has made to diversify its economic base and sources of income in line with its ambitious strategic plans.

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Abu Dhabi economy in 2020

Like other regional and global economies, Abu Dhabi's economy was adversely impacted by the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns in 2020. Coupled with significant decline in oil prices in world markets, the emirate’s real GDP declined by 7.7%, oil-GDP by 3.9%, and non-oil GDP by 11.5%. These declines are comparable to other global economies as a result of the challenges and conditions the world experienced during this unprecedented period.

The estimates of Abu Dhabi’s GDP are counted among the key economic indicators issued by Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi. It is an important input for sustainable development planning, which is intended to support decision-making and advance the best interests of Abu Dhabi's economy.

Economic support to minimize the impact of COVID-19

The Abu Dhabi government was quick to respond to the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It launched an Economic Stimulus Package in March 2020. The package included 16 diverse initiatives under the Ghadan 21, Abu Dhabi's economic accelerator program, with the aim of mitigating impact of the pandemic on individuals and companies, ensuring continued financial growth, maintaining economic gains, reducing the cost of living and providing financing support in response to the prevailing circumstances.

The stimulus package included a waiver of registration fees for commercial vehicles until the end of 2020, toll gates, real estate registration and authentication, in addition to the waiver or reduction of bid bonds, a 25% reduction in industrial land rental fees and waiver of all commercial and industrial violation fines.

The package also provided benefits for citizens, SMEs and startup companies, including AED 5-billion subsidy for electricity and water, largely to the commercial and industrial sectors, AED 3-billion credit facility to stimulate the financing of SMEs and to exempt startups from performance bonds. The lending programs included the establishment of a committee to review borrowing options to support local companies.

Furthermore, the benefits provided to the tourism sector included rent rebates of up to 20% and the waiver of all tourist and municipal fees for the tourism and recreation sectors. The capital markets benefited from one billion dirhams allocated to establish a Market Maker fund that provides finance and maintains a constant equilibrium between supply and demand in the stock market.

About Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD)

The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) was established by Law No. (7) of 2008 to organize and develop statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The SCAD’s role has been reregulated in 2021 and started to report to the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. It adopted a decentralized methodology in statistical work, in order to support decision-makers and entrepreneurs to devise strategic plans and policies and advance Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

SCAD has an independent legal personality and full financial independence, as well as full legal capacity to work in line with the Emirate's directions towards achieving sustainable economic and social development goals and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Based on the law amendment, SCAD is now responsible for building a unified system for Abu Dhabi’s statistical information and unifying and managing all aspects of statistical work in the Emirate. This includes development and regulation of statistical frames for all activities and sectors and updating them periodically, as well as providing technical supervision of statistical work and data systems at government entities. That, in addition to collecting, classifying, storing, analyzing, processing, archiving, publishing, and protecting Abu Dhabi's statistical data obtained from various data sources.

SCAD is also responsible for making, developing, and disseminating estimates, projections, extrapolations, and forecasts. Additionally, the Centre is tasked with supporting government entities and transferring knowledge and expertise, thereby enabling them to provide reliable and accurate statistics. SCAD is also authorized to contract with any entity or company within or outside the Emirate to undertake data collection and other statistical activities.