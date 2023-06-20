

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates/PRNewswire/ -- SBK Real Estate, one of the largest property management firms in the Middle East, has chosen Yardi® as its property management and accounting platform to digitalise its estate management services, enhance operations and customer services.



Yardi's technology will help SBK automate its real estate management services, consolidate data and gain a holistic overview of its mixed portfolio from a single cloud platform. With Yardi's unified solution, SBK will streamline the lead-to-lease journey, integrate rental contracts to Dubai Land Department System Ejari and enhance tenant services through a fully white-labelled resident portal and mobile app.



"Yardi's comprehensive suite of products will enable us to centralise our operations with a user-friendly dashboard and improve collaboration across various departments," said Mr. Ahamed Niazi, General Manager, SBK Real Estate. "This implementation will help us optimise our services to our clients and drive our growth strategy forward."



"It's great to see SBK Real Estate choose Yardi as its technology partner," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Our cloud-based solution is designed for real estate and helps simplify complexities in both property management and accounting whilst automating time-consuming day-to-day processes. We look forward to working closely with SBK and are excited to see Yardi continue to grow in the UAE."



About SBK Real Estate

SBK Real Estate commenced operations in 1998 as an endeavour to tap the vast potential in property management market and other related segments of the real estate industry. SBK Group is a diversified group of companies under the ownership of H. H. Sheikh Suhail Bin Khalifa Saeed Al Maktoum and Mr Ahamed Hassan. For more information, visit sbkrealestate.com.



About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.



Media Contact: Saja Nowwar, Yardi Systems Inc., Saja.Nowwar@Yardi.com, +971 4 432 2679

