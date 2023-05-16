New service to Osaka is the airline’s second gateway to Japan along with Tokyo

ABU DHABI, UAE – Etihad Airways is set to fly to Osaka five times per week beginning 1 October 2023, connecting one of the world’s most culturally animated cities to the already extensive Etihad network.

“We’re delighted to introduce flights to Osaka for the first time,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “As one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities, I know visitors will enjoy exploring its heritage and sampling some of Osaka’s renowned hospitality.

“Equally, the new route opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from Osaka, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our vibrant home as well as giving them access to our growing, global network.”

The introduction of this route will support the growing trade and tourism ties between the countries and add to Etihad’s existing Tokyo service by providing another exciting gateway to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Known as the ‘Kitchen of Japan’, Osaka boasts a world-class culinary scene, with Michelin-starred restaurants and eclectic eateries offering delicacies such as takoyaki (octopus balls), okonomiyaki (savoury pancakes) and sushi.

Beyond its gastronomic delights, visitors to Osaka can step back in time at Osaka Castle to experience the samurai-era, visit the vibrant Dontonbori district, with its neon-lit streets and countless entertainment options, or indulge in retail therapy in one of the many shopping districts dotted across the city.

Etihad will be flying a state-of-the art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the new route, offering guests a taste of the airline’s celebrated service, catering and onboard entertainment.

Tickets are now available to book on etihad.com