Saxo has seen a continuous increase in number of female clients across its 16 offices globally

Over half of the new female investors sit in the 31-40 age bracket

Saxo Launches its “DeepDive with Saxo” podcast with Financial Analyst Marie Salem as the expert host, supported by famous Entrepreneur and Interviewer Anas Bukhash

Saxo also launches its latest SaxoSessions video series with BlackRock’s Global CIO of Multi-Asset Solutions Simona Paravani- Mellinghoff in conjunction with International Women’s Day, where she discusses different components of investing as well as diversity and inclusion

DUBAI, UAE: Saxo Bank, the multi-asset trading and investment specialist, has revealed how investment among females in the MENA region is trending in an upwards direction, with women making up 18% of its new client base so far in 2022 as more female clients than ever before globally choose to enter the capital markets and embark on their investment journey.

In data released on International Women’s Day, the 18% share in the MENA region has increased from 11% in 2020, and 14% in 2021. The influx of new female clients are also generally younger, as the client base evolves to be more diverse, with 51% of the new investors in 2021 sitting in 31-40 age group.

Globally, Saxo saw a hugely encouraging increase in new women investors by 354 percent compared to 288 percent for men in 2020, and the positive trend continued, with as many as half of Saxo Bank’s offices welcoming more than 25 percent of new female clients so far in 2022.

Tara Tyan, Regional Head of Marketing at Saxo Bank, said: “At Saxo, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to fulfil their financial aspirations and make an impact, and investing is one of the ways to make an impact, for themselves and for the world and communities around them.

This International Women’s Day, we are encouraged to see more women choosing to put their trust in Saxo to be their partner as they trade and invest into their future. While we are still far from equal representation, the trend is currently picking up in the right direction.”

Saxo Bank has stepped up its efforts to empower and support potential investors in the self-directed space. Money Matters is a new online campaign that showcases the potential of purpose driven investment and the power that active choices can have on investors, society and the world around us.

The Deep Dive with Saxo Bank podcast on the global audio streaming service Deezer, is a weekly Arabic-language platform empowering and educating Arabic-speaking audiences about the benefits of investment and the potential of the ever-changing investment landscape. In its special episode for International Women’s day, hosts Anas Bukhash and Financial Analyst Marie Salem take a look at what it is like to be a woman in the world of finance and investments while also highlighting different behavioural trends by women investors. They also deep dive on the importance of women taking control of their financial future. Listen now: https://deezer.page.link/dsi9cRVA3oib7Rjs6

As part of its activities around International Women’s Day this year, Saxo Bank also rolled out a series of SaxoSessions videos with BlackRock’s Global CIO of Multi-Asset Solutions, Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, where she discusses topics close to many women’s hearts – investing, career, and diversity and inclusion. Find the SaxoSessions videos here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saxo-bank/videos/

Damian Hitchen, CEO of Saxo Bank MENA, said: “Saxo Bank has a strong commitment to democratising the investment space and trading through technology, and this includes our efforts to close the gender investing gap and support women in their investing journeys. We do this through a broad palette of initiatives for clients such as providing expert insights on investing, educational seminars, low brokerage fees, and, among many other things, referral programmes.”

Across the key markets, here are the most popular stocks with female clients in 2022 (Data collected 08/03/2022):

GLOBAL

Tesla Inc. Meta Platforms Inc. Novo Nordisk B A/S Microsoft Corp. Apple Inc. Vestas Wind Systems A/S ASML Holding Shell PLC NVidia Corp. Sea Ltd

