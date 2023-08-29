Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Saxo Bank is proud to announce its revamped maternity and paternity leave policy for the U.A.E. office, reinforcing not only the bank’s commitment to a progressive and modern workplace but also our belief in supporting the personal lives of its employees.

Tara Tyan, Regional Head of Marketing at Saxo Bank Middle East, shared, "This comprehensive policy upgrade stands as a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to cultivating an inclusive work culture. It isn’t just about numbers; it’s about valuing the transformative moments in our employees' lives. With 100 fully paid workdays for maternity leave, we're doing our part to ensure a balanced life for our colleagues, where career and family can thrive side by side."

Key elements of the policy effective from June 1, 2023, encapsulate:

A Generous Maternity Leave: Ensuring mothers have ample time with 100 fully paid workdays (20 working weeks)

Inclusivity for Adoptive Mothers: Tailoring provisions for mothers adopting children under five.

Maximizing Time Together: By combining public holidays and accumulated vacation leaves during the maternity period.

Recognizing Fathers: A nod to the indispensable role of fathers with a five-day paternity leave.

Damian Hitchen, CEO of Saxo Bank Middle East, commented, "At Saxo, we believe that true success is when our employees feel supported both professionally and personally. We’re welcoming a growing number of new clients and our clients are becoming more diverse – and to cater to their needs it’s important that our culture reflects that”

In sync with the broader vision of Abu Dhabi, Saxo Bank's policy complements its efforts to promote a superior work-life balance through a nationwide program that recognizes companies providing "parent-friendly" environments, supporting employees in balancing work and family responsibilities. Spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), this initiative grants "parent-friendly" labels to companies that exceed legal requirements (Parent-Friendly Label, PFL) or align with global best practices (Parent-Friendly Label Plus, PFL Plus).

