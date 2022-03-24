Savoye, a leading global warehouse automation integrator and software publisher, has announced its partnership with ILA, a Turkey-based integration services provider, to distribute its range of automated packaging machines in Turkey. Savoye, which launched its new office in the UAE last year, is poised to enhance its presence in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with the latest association.

The global logistics solutions provider has already established a name in the Middle East since opening its office in the UAE, introducing advanced software and technologies that facilitate smooth supply chain operations for the industry. Savoye’s latest partnership with ILA will generate high sales for its automated packaging solutions, especially given Turkey's population of over 80 million people and an abundance of e-commerce and retail industries with immense potential.

Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director of Savoye Middle East, stated: “Building business relations and partnerships has helped us grow more and strengthened our position as a leader in automation and intralogistics software and hardware solutions in the region. We look forward to our association with ILA, as this will facilitate sales of our automated packaging machines. The MENAT region has been embracing modern technologies rapidly, as we've witnessed since the pandemic, and we will continue to introduce our world-class solutions, in order to support and take the industry a step forward, as well as meet the needs of consumers.”

ILA, a system integration services provider in Turkey, specializes in comprehensive logistics system integration services by adding its own domestic machinery and warehouse management software to the products purchased through its partners. In addition to delivering high-quality products, the firm caters to a wide range of markets like local and national brands, as well as global players. The partnership is set to boost the business growth for both parties and will enable Savoye to set a mark in Turkey.

Emre Yenal, Managing Director of ILA, said: “I strongly believe the new cooperation with Savoye will create added value to ILA through its automated packaging solutions, which will definitely be an exceptional solution for Turkish companies. This not only allows us to automate the processes, but also helps us minimize the number of parcels, resulting in fewer transportation costs. Together with Savoye, we are confident to deliver the best value to our strategic partners.”

The agreement between Savoye and ILA entitles the latter to promote, sell, install, and maintain Savoye's range of automated packaging products. ILA’s integration solutions allow the creation of a robust ecosystem, positioning them to become a complete solutions provider by delivering all-round maintenance and services for Savoye’s offerings.

Frédéric Zielinski, Managing Director of Savoye EMEA, said: “At Savoye, we are very pleased about the partnership with ILA, one of the leading players in the Turkish intralogistics market. The combination of ILA’s experience on the local warehouse automation market, with Savoye’s comprehensive range of packaging machines can be combined to offer innovative solutions. These solutions mainly include Jivaro® and the Jivaro® Print version, catering to the needs of Turkey’s fast growing business sectors such as e-commerce. We are proud of the work we are doing for the industry and will continue to offer comprehensive solutions that meet the needs of logistics organizations, ranging from the simplest to the most complex operations.”

Savoye is an expert in the design and integration of automated and robotic intralogistics systems, as well as a publisher of supply chain execution (SCE) software solutions. Its products and services are deployed in over 40 countries, combining hardware and software, custom-built to accommodate customer needs. The company specializes in manual, semi-mechanised, highly automated, and robotised solutions and software for the supply chain and logistics industry.

