Riyadh: SAUDIA, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been announced as a strategic sponsor and the official airline of Gamers8, the world’s biggest and most exciting Esports event. Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the global gaming and Esports festival kicks off on Thursday 14 July and will take place over eight weeks in the Kingdom’s capital city of Riyadh.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events of its kind, Gamers8 will host a series of elite competitive tournaments that will see the world’s top Esports teams compete across five different titles for a total prize pool of $15 million. The unique immersive event will also feature a diverse range of entertainment, activities, and attractions, including incredible music concerts and shows, all hosted in a state-of-the-art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Mr. Moataz AlAndijani, GM – partnerships and sponsorships at SAUDIA, commented, “We are proud to team up with the Saudi Esports Federation to support this innovative festival and bring the excitement of Esports to Riyadh. Our participation comes as part of SAUDIA’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s vibrant entertainment sector and thriving tourism industry. As the ‘Wings of Vision 2030,’ we look forward to bringing the world to Saudi Arabia to experience this landmark gathering, which is sure to be an unmissable occasion for dedicated gaming fans across the globe.”

Ahmed Al Bishri, Chief Operations Officer of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “We are delighted to welcome Saudia on board as a strategic partner for Gamers8, and thank them for pledging their support to the esports and gaming sector in Saudi Arabia.

“Gamers8 is set to be an incredible, showpiece spectacle in Riyadh this summer, blurring the lines between the physical and virtual worlds, and providing elite esports action, concerts, shows and activities for all ages. We look forward immensely to seeing you all there.”

Gamers8 will welcome international teams as well qualifiers from the Saudi-based Gamers Without Borders, the world’s biggest charitable Esports festival. Participating teams include Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons, together with North America’s Clan and Rogue, who will compete across a series of popular games including Dota 2, Fortnite, Rocket League, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG MOBILE. The event will conclude with a special gaming and Esports summit that will bring together industry leaders and experts from across the globe.

SAUDIA’s sponsorship of the Gamers8 festival is a continuation of the national carrier’s tradition of extending support to a range of prestigious sporting and entertainment events, including the Saudi Cup, Formula E, Saudi Seasons, and AlUla skies Festival. These contributions reflect the airline’s deep-rooted commitment to supporting diverse programs and initiatives, while fulfilling the Kingdom’s social and economic goals as outlined in Vision 2030.