Fitch Ratings-London: The Saudi and UAE banking sectors face contrasting liquidity dynamics, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. We expect Saudi banks’ funding costs will ease due to SAR50 billion of liquidity injections from the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia in June 2022, with more likely to follow to support strong loan growth. UAE liquidity conditions are more supportive, helped by modest loan growth. The contrast in liquidity conditions is illustrated by the sector loan-to-deposit ratios, with the Saudi ratio at its highest level for at least 15 years and the UAE ratio at its lowest level for more than a decade.
We expect higher oil prices and rising interest rates to lead to strengthening profitability for Saudi and UAE banks in 2022–2023. We calculate that a 200bp increase in interest rates would boost Fitch-rated Saudi banks’ operating profit by 14%, and their operating profit/risk-weighted assets ratio (our core profitability metric) by 50bp, on average, based on the banks’ 2021 interest-rate sensitivities. For Fitch-rated UAE banks, the respective figures are 11% and 40bp.
The average net interest margin (NIM) for Fitch-rated UAE banks contracted by 50bp during the last monetary tightening cycle in 2015–2018, due to tight liquidity conditions. However, liquidity conditions are considerably more favourable this time, underpinned by the higher oil prices, and we therefore expect UAE banks’ NIMs to widen in 2022–2023.
UAE banks’ higher proportion of variable-rate mortgages means they can reprice loans faster than Saudi banks when interest rates rise. Partly offsetting this relative disadvantage, Saudi banks have a higher proportion of low-cost current-account or savings account (CASA) deposits, which will not require significant increases to the interest rates paid to customers.
Saudi, UAE banking sectors face contrasting liquidity dynamics
The contrast in liquidity conditions is illustrated by the sector loan-to-deposit ratios, with the Saudi ratio at its highest level for at least 15 years and the UAE ratio at its lowest level for more than a decade
Fitch Ratings-London: The Saudi and UAE banking sectors face contrasting liquidity dynamics, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. We expect Saudi banks’ funding costs will ease due to SAR50 billion of liquidity injections from the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia in June 2022, with more likely to follow to support strong loan growth. UAE liquidity conditions are more supportive, helped by modest loan growth. The contrast in liquidity conditions is illustrated by the sector loan-to-deposit ratios, with the Saudi ratio at its highest level for at least 15 years and the UAE ratio at its lowest level for more than a decade.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.