Riyadh, KSA: Maven Insights, a Saudi-based management consulting firm, was honored to participate in the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Jeddah alongside more than 400 business leaders and officials. The forum's primary goal was to foster enhanced government and private sector collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

There were several highly esteemed attendants present at the forum, including Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid A. Al-Falih; the Turkish Minister of Trade, Ömer Polat; the President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK), Nail Olpak; and the Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, Hassan Al-Huwaizi. The forum was organized in order to coincide with the meeting of the two country leaders, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman Al-Saud and President of Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The forum was a prominent agenda item for these two leaders. Several high-level agreements were signed at the forum covering manufacturing, tourism, mining, food and agriculture, and defense and military industries.

Maven Insights marked a significant milestone as the sole consulting firm representative at the forum.

A notable event highlight was the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing between Maven Insights and Cerebrum Tech, a leading tech company. This MOU signing took place in the presence of esteemed guests Khalid A. Al-Falih, Ömer Polat Nail Olpak. This ground-breaking MOU seeks to catalyze joint efforts in establishing the next generation of cutting-edge technologies, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Khalid Alkhudairi, Senior Partner at Maven Insights, attended the event; “I was honored to have represented Maven Insights at this historic event. I look forward to collaboration with Cerebrum Tech, a firm at the forefront of technology.”

The alliance between Maven Insights and Cerebrum Tech reflects a shared vision of leveraging innovation to propel both nations toward new heights of progress. By combining Maven Insights' vast expertise in management consultancy with Cerebrum Tech's technological acumen, this partnership is set to unlock untapped possibilities for growth, efficiency, and transformative solutions in various sectors.

Maven Insights has gained a reputation as the go-to expert advisers when there’s an urgent need for commercial or cultural transformation. Maven Insights’ core services include Strategy Design and Execution, Revenue Growth, Customer Experience, Intelligent Automation, Digitization, and People Strategy and Analytics, Merger and Acquisition, and ESG.