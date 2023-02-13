Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Today Saudi Tadawul Group signed an MoU with Clarity AI Information Technology (Clarity AI) on the second day of the annual Saudi Capital Market Forum 2023, held under the patronage of HE. Muhammed Al-Quwaiz, the Chairman of the Capital Market Authority.

Clarity AI will provide its platforms and services to support listed issuers and investors in better understanding and analysing sustainability practices while monitoring performance across international and national ESG frameworks. The AI platform has the capabilities to support both larger companies and those who are looking to begin their sustainability journey.

The collaborative agreement between Saudi Tadawul Group and Clarity AI will enable international investors to screen and report based on existing and upcoming national benchmarks with the aim of enhancing disclosure practices and frameworks throughout the region.

The Saudi Capital Market Forum brings together over 2,000 issuers, investors and other market participants for two days of dialogue dedicated to advancing regional capital markets. The event is a key calendar moment for the finance industry, regionally and globally.

-Ends-