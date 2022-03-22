MoU signed with the Communication and Financial Knowledge Center (CFKC) to enrich financial and economic knowledge through awareness and educational programs

Riyadh: Today, at the inaugural Saudi Capital Market Forum, the Saudi Tadawul Group signed two MoUs with Saudi entities to foster the exchange of knowledge and skills in the financial community through various initiatives.

The signings are in line with the Saudi Tadawul Group’s commitment to advancing the growth of the Saudi capital market under the directives of Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program.

The MoU with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University aims to provide support to female graduates through on-the-job training and workshops, forums and training sessions to bolster the participation of women in finance. This in line with the Group’s aim to champion the role of women in the capital market. The collaboration will also allow Saudi Tadawul Group employees to seek training courses at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The MoU with the Communication Financial Knowledge Center aims to develop the financial sector through the transfer of international best practices, information and experience exchange as well as facilitate the study of public financial policies and their impact on the economy. The MoU includes organizing sessions among thought leaders and experts to bolster discussions in the finance industry.

