Three new categories for 2022 “Best Private Placement Award (ECM)” and “Best Direct Listing Award – Nomu”, in addition to “Best Direct and General Clearing Member award”

Riyadh: Saudi Tadawul Group announced the launch of the third edition of the Saudi Capital Market Awards. The awards aim to honor distinguished market participants who are championing the development of the Saudi capital market across a variety of practice areas and build on the success of the previous editions.

Nominations for the Saudi Capital Market Awards are now open across 14 categories that recognize the Kingdom’s best brokers, custodians, asset managers, IPOs and more. The 2022 edition introduces three new awards categories, including “Best Private Placement Award (ECM)”, “Best Direct Listing Award – Nomu,” and “Best Direct and General Clearing Member award”. Saudi Tadawul Group will continue to evolve the awards and introduce additional categories to reflect the rapidly changing conditions in the Saudi capital market.

Speaking on the occasion, Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, CEO of the Saudi Tadawul Group, said, “Saudi Tadawul Group will continue to be committed to the development of the Saudi capital market. We are therefore delighted to launch the third edition of the Saudi Capital Market Awards which showcase the achievements and progress of issuers and market members alike. Following the success of last year’s edition, we look forward to recognizing a wider range of Saudi capital market activities, reflecting the impact of the Group’s efforts to promote the Saudi Exchange as an attractive destination for investors, issuers and other market members and build an advanced capital market.”

The Saudi Capital Market Awards will be held in partnership with CFA Society Saudi Arabia and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA). Eligible nominees will be evaluated by an independent committee comprised of industry professionals from both entities. Nominations close on 10 January, 2023, and the winners will be announced during the second edition of the Saudi capital market 2023.

For more information and to access the list of Awards, please visit the website: www.saudiexchange.sa/wps/portal/tadawul/market-participants/awards?locale=ar

-Ends-

Media enquiries

Ahmed Jebur

Ahmed.jebur@fgsglobal.com