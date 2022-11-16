The inclusion follows the recent secondary offering of the Group’s shares by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: - Saudi Tadawul Group, a leading diversified capital markets group in the MENA region, today announced that it has been included in three FTSE Russell indices. FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions.

The Group is now included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global Mid Cap Index and the FTSE Emerging Index. The inclusion follows the recent secondary offering of the Group’s shares by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (“PIF”), which increased the Group’s free float, enhancing liquidity for both local and international investors.

On Sunday November 13, 2022, the PIF announced the successful completion of the sale of part of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group through an Accelerated Bookbuild Offering (“ABO”). PIF successfully sold 12,000,000 shares of its shareholding in the Group, representing 10% of the Group’s share capital. The offering size was SAR 2.3 billion, making it the second largest ABO to ever take place in the Saudi market and the GCC region. PIF’s remaining stake equates to 72,000,000 shares or 60% of the Group’s share capital.

