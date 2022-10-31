Riyadh:The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) Board of Directors met for its quarterly meeting at the Federation's offices to review SFA's past achievements and ways to enhance the sports sector's contribution to the Kingdom's development.

Chaired by the Federation President HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, the board meeting attendees included Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Mr. Firass Alkassim, Mr. Faris Alturki, Dr. Ghazi bin Zager, Ms. Lina Almaeena, Mr. Ayman Alfallaj, and Mr. Fawaz Farooqui. The attendees included the newly appointed board member, H.E. Mr. Bader Al-Asaker, Head of The Private Office of HRH the Crown Prince.

The quarterly meeting reflected on the enormous achievements by the SFA, attributed to the initiatives implemented in the third quarter and the high number of community participation in sports and physical activity. The meeting also reviewed SFA's planned initiatives and how they fit into the Federation's broader strategy.

SFA Managing Director Ms. Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini gave a detailed presentation on the Federation's role in supporting the Quality of Life program objectives and the increasing number of community members participating in sports and physical activity. Ms. Al-Husseini further presented the Federation's vision for growth and expansion, focusing on enhancing the implementation of SFA's initiative to ensure more people participate in sports and physical activity. She further highlighted the Federation's progress in building new and high-level partnerships with the private sector, including the recently signed agreement and the results achieved by the Federation resulting from SFA's partnerships with the public and private sectors.

The Board expressed their appreciation to SFA's leadership for the continued ability to initiate programs that reach the broader population, encouraging participation in sports and physical activity, and the Federation's determination to achieve the Kingdom's Vision 2030 Quality of Life objectives.

The Board highlighted the need to ensure that the Federation's initiatives continue to be inclusive to ensure all members of society can benefit from SFA's initiatives.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity.

Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.