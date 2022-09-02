Dammam, Saudi Arabia: The 3rd edition of Saudi Maritime Congress, the Kingdom’s most influential maritime and logistics event has received support from industry stakeholders that have significantly contributed to the growth of the maritime sector in the MENA region.

Supported by major maritime authorities in the Kingdom such as Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) and the Transport General Authority, the event will connect the industry across the region by bringing together ship owners, suppliers, and key decision-makers.

Scheduled to take place in Dammam between the 28th and 29th of September, 2022, the much-awaited exhibition and conference will witness the participation of some of the leading maritime policy influencers across the Kingdom and the globe such as MAWANI, Transport General Authority, International Chamber of Shipping and Intermanager. In addition, key port operators and trade enablers such as Saudi Global Ports Co., DP World, and Red Sea Gateway Terminal will show their support through attendance and contribution. Nonetheless, members of the classification societies such as DNV; maritime insurance providers such as TT Club; ship builders and managers such as Med Marine and Columbia Shipmanagement; and technology enablers such as Inmarsat.

Ian Edwards, Area Manager, Middle East and Africa, DNV Maritime said, “We are very pleased to be associated with one of the most influential maritime events of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to the opportunity to meet with our customers as well as thought-leaders and experts to discuss upcoming transformations in the maritime industry – both locally and internationally. The Congress’s programme is a great opportunity to connect with the industry’s best and share experiences and know-how. Through our participation in the Saudi Maritime Congress 2022, we aim to build effective collaborations with all the maritime industry’s stakeholders - governmental officials, partners, and potential customers - to ensure sustainable growth for both our organisation and the local shipping market”.

As one of the leading events in the maritime sector, Saudi Maritime Congress 2022 aims to focus discussions around the transformation within the industry, not only in the region, but globally. In recent years, the sector witnessed several scenarios that led decision makers and legal firms to propose amendments to existing laws and regulations.

Khurram Ali, Partner, Middle East, Ince said, “For legal firms such as ourselves, our involvement was more towards shaping policies and regulations that could support these efforts and catalyse recovery and growth. Our participation in the Saudi Maritime Congress will help us understand more about the challenges the industry stakeholders are facing, and will help us evaluate our existing regulations and draft new policies, keeping in mind the best practices in terms of maritime safety and operations. Therefore, we support the hosting of such events that allow us to connect with the industry and solve the root cause of the issues facing the sector. The panel discussions that will be held during the event will be an ideal platform for us to discuss these issues and hear from organisations working in the sector regarding the factors that are hindering their progress.”

Saudi Arabia is currently on a drive to becoming one of the most technologically advanced, and sustainable nations across the globe. Similar to its focus since the past two editions, the 2022 edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress will also aim at facilitating the industry’s contribution towards helping the Kingdom achieve its national goals.

Chris Morley, Group Director – Maritime Events, Informa Markets said, “The maritime sector across the globe has witnessed several unprecedented challenges, many catalysed or exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, the industry showed a lot of resilience and, in some sectors, continued to show growth. We’re excited to be bringing together leading authorities, policy influencers, private & public fleet owners and operators to play our part in stimulating and supporting innovative discussion and progress. Through thought leadership and unparalleled networking opportunities, SMC 2022 will enable various maritime organisations to collaborate on major projects and drive the progress of the sector. We are truly honored to receive the support of some of the most well known organisations in the sector, and are looking forward to witnessing the change effected by this important group of stakeholders.”