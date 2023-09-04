Riyadh-based IT solutions company Creative Solutions is set to exhibit at GITEX Global 2023, the world's largest technology exhibition. The company will be showcasing its latest products and solutions at the Saudi pavilion (Saudi Made), booth number SR-J4.
Creative Solutions is a leading provider of IT solutions in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on providing innovative and customized solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. The company's products and solutions include:
• Smartphone App Development
• Website Development
• Cloud Solutions
• Hardware Solutions
• Biometric Solutions
Creative Solutions is committed to providing its customers with the best possible service. The company has a team of experienced and certified professionals who are dedicated to helping businesses succeed.
At GITEX Global 2023, Creative Solutions will be highlighting its latest products and solutions, including:
CreativeTime: A cloud-based attendance management mobile app that can help businesses automate their attendance management process, improve efficiency, and save time and money. The app allows businesses to track employee attendance, manage leave requests, and generate reports. It also features a variety of other features, such as geofencing and biometric authentication.
Digital Signage Solutions: A range of solutions that can help businesses to improve their communication and engagement with customers. Solutions include interactive digital signage, and digital menu boards.
Store Operation Management Software: A suite of software solutions that can help businesses to manage their stores more effectively. Solutions include asset management, store checklist, and ticketing.
Help Desk Software: A software solution that can help businesses to provide better customer support. The software can be used to track tickets, manage knowledgebases, and automate tasks.
Drive Thru Solutions: A range of solutions that can help businesses to improve the efficiency and customer experience of their drive thrus. Solutions include base station, vehicle sensor, timer and digital menu boards.
Visitors to the GITEX Global 2023 exhibition can learn more about Creative Solutions and its products and solutions at the Saudi pavilion (Saudi Made), booth number SR-J4.
