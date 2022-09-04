Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi General Insurance Committee has announced the agenda for the sixth Saudi Insurance Symposium the largest gathering of Saudi, GCC and Middle East insurance professionals, experts, and companies. Taking place from 28 to 29 September 2022, the event will highlight the all-important steps the Kingdom has taken to enhance its healthcare sector and establish itself as a leading hub of quality care.

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah al-Mubarak, Governor of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, the symposium will spotlight the growth and development of the Kingdom’s health insurance provisions, reiterating the significance of these healthcare offerings to the advancement of care.

Set to be hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, the event will be focused on the theme of “Growth and Evolution”, providing a unique platform to explore health insurance-related opportunities and challeneges.

Expected to attract over 1,000 regional insurance experts, in addition to local and international thoughtleaders, the symposium also provides a timely opportunity to address topics ranging from “Economic Growth and Development in the Insurance Industry” and “Insurance Technology and its Added Value”, to subjects such as “The Development of the Saudi Reinsurance market” and “The Future of Health Insurance”.

The symposium will shine a light on a wide range of insurance-focused issues, including matters concerning insurance logistec companies; such as the role of health insurance in savings and bolstering the national economy.

Crucially, the sixth edition of the SIS will assess the status of the Kingdom’s healthcare and health insurance sector in the wake of COVID-19, honing in on the digital transformation of insurance products and services.

Adel Al-Essa, Media Spokesman for Insurance industry in Saudi

Market and Chairman of Insurance Medial & Awareness committee said: “The 6th SIS seeks to study the challenges facing the health insurance sector, particularly during and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been launched to help develop solutions to these challenges, mapping out a route to a healthier future by enhancing the Kingdom’s health insurance sector.”

He added: “In spite of the many hurdles COVID-19 presented us, we have without doubt emerged from the pandemic an even stronger nation; with the health insurance sector playing an instrumental role in keeping us safe and healthy. Today, we must build on our work to continue advancing the provision of health insurance in order to safeguard our future and create a stronger Kingdom.”