Riyadh: ​​​Saudi Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the National Center for Privatization NCP, announced on Sunday, May 22nd, the start of the Expression of Interest (EOI) Phase to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain (DBFOM) Al-Iman General Hospital staff accommodation facilities.

By launching this project, the ministry aims to select a local or international developer to construct an additional 564 housing units with a variety of 280 parking spaces. The facility is scheduled to be operated for a period of 25 years, including the design and construction period of two years. The project aims to contribute to achieving a major goal of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, by increasing privatization in the healthcare sector.

The Ministry invited all interested parties to view the project brief on the National Center for Privatization NCP website, bearing in mind that the deadline for submitting all EOIs is Sunday 5/6/2022 at 3:00 pm local time.

For more info:https://psp.ncp.gov.sa/site/EOI_Iman_Hospital_Accommodation/

