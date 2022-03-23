Saudi German Health (SGH) has announced that four more of its hospital branches have achieved the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) Stage 6 certification from Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). Following the leading multi-specialty tertiary care hospital’s Jeddah branch certification in October 2021, branches in Riyadh, Madinah, Aseer, and Hail were also accredited with this landmark certification.

The certification was awarded in recognition of the implementation of sophisticated healthcare technology that works to improve patient safety, patient satisfaction, clinical support, and data security. The assessment team also appreciated the dedication and enthusiasm of the well-equipped workforce at SGH.

SGH has been able to mark such rapid technological advancements through its continuous collaborations with Megamind, a leading IT solutions organization in the MENA region. Together, they have facilitated the implementation of EMRAM, an eight-stage model devised by the HIMSS to measure the utilization of the Electronic Medical Records (EMR). This will allow SGH doctors to easily access patient data, reducing errors and ensuring utmost patient care when administering advice and treatment. HIMSS analytics also allows the hospital to analyze its technological environment, find gaps, compare, and improve clinical decision making.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman, SGH, said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved the HIMSS stage 6 certification in four more hospitals after having received our first in Jeddah. It is a recognition of our commitment to improving patient care. This certification demonstrates our commitment towards our ‘Caring like family’ ethos. It is a testament to our vision to deliver premium healthcare using of the latest technological advancements that are at par with international standards. I want to congratulate all the staff at SGH for their relentless dedication to help realize our ambitions.”

