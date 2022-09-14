Saudi German Hospital in Hail was awarded the Gold Certification, making it among just 104 healthcare organisations in the world to be given this prestigious recognition

Three branches of Saudi German Health have been awarded high level of certifications for their excellent achievements and innovations in person-centred care by Planetree International.

Saudi German Hospital in Hail was awarded the Gold Certification, making it among just 104 healthcare organisations in the world to be given this prestigious recognition. Saudi German Hospital-Aseer and Saudi German Hospital-Jeddah were also awarded certifications after a series of focus groups that were held with patients and their families, as well as the staff from different disciplines and divisions of the organisation. The discussions in these focus groups were a testament to the authentic culture of person-centred care in the organisation.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, said: “Receiving these certifications reflects our dedication to provide the highest level of healthcare to our patients and the community. We prioritise the comfort, empowerment and well-being of our staff, patients, and their families, which ensures the best and highest standards of clinical care. Attaining these certifications positions us in an elite group of global organisations and reflects our dedication to providing world-class healthcare to our patients and their families. We are very proud of achieving this milestone and it shows our efforts to provide exceptional person-centred care and higher quality patient care through our innovative healthcare solutions.”

The patient-centred healthcare emphasises on the active participation of patients and their families across the healthcare process, with key focus on partnership, compassion, transparency, inclusion, and quality. SGH’s achievement of this award was a result of numerous focus groups in which patients, residents, family members and healthcare professionals participated and discussed what matters the most in an overall healthcare experience.

The data collected from these focus groups supports the evidence-base for person-centred care, which establishes the Person-Centred Care Certification. Components of healthcare experience, such as quality of patient-provider interactions, access to information, family involvement and the physical environment of care, staff support and opportunities and societal role of the organisation are also scrutinised for these certifications.

Planetree International, a mission based not-for-profit organization, is in partnership with over 700 healthcare organisations around the world to transform the healthcare services sector. With over 40 years of experience working with healthcare organisations and a portfolio of over 50,000 focus group participants comprised of patients, families, and staff, Planetree prioritises human interactions in healthcare settings, importance of the connection between healthcare personnel and importance of their work and strategies to maintain patients and family members as partners in care.

