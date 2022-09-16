In partnership with PAAR, a London-based holistic wellbeing and longevity company, Saudi German clinics welcome guests to explore their path of wellness with a clear sense of purpose by undergoing bespoke assessments.

In Paar programs patients take multiple tests and assessments according to their needs to live a healthier life and stay younger for longer. Based on the results of these assessments PAAR and Saudi German Clinics experts evaluate and offer personalized plans for each individual. After the delivery of the personal program to the patient, the experts in diverse areas follow-up the program to make the changes permanent.

Assessments can evaluate multiple aspects in the way the body works. Ayse Kocak, founder and CEO of Paar London says, “Each person is unique and has their innate potential for healing and rejuvenation. It is possible to understand what best for our body is by state-of-the-art technologies of today”

Testing and assessments have been designed by Paar’s panel of experts to match the modern men and women who are seeking for bodily and mindful wellness, who are yearning for more energetic, vital and joyful life, who are constantly trying to lose weight, dealing with chronic issues or who are simply curious about having a fulfilling life with their body and spirit.

Functional testing in Paar programs assess the biological mechanisms and functions of the body. Gut health assessment determines antioxidant and vitamin levels, food intolerances, mineral balance and toxicity, microbiome and gut health in general. Genetic tests for sleep, nutritional and fitness traits are offered while genetic testing for predisposition to diseases, epigenetic and biological age testing are also available. These tests can reveal imbalances in the system and once identified, a program to reverse the imbalance can be developed.

Wellness-oriented and results-focused, functional testing can identify any unmet needs that require correcting to improve any imbalances in functions such as sleep, movement, nutrition, hydration, vitality, social connections, purpose or meaning to ultimately preserve future health.

Personalized results reveal valuable insight into the health and wellness requirements of patients allowing Saudi German Clinics to customize treatments to meet the needs of each individual. Based on the findings, programs can be tailored to support the unique biology, genetics and DNA of a patient allowing for a personalized program for change.

Dr. Reem Osman, Regional CEO of Saudi German Health commented: “ After the initial consultations and gathering the deep information about the patient’s health and wellness, together with PAAR, our clinicians create bespoke wellness programs tailored to suit their distinct healing needs. This is an essential step to embark on a personalized journey to lifelong wellness.”

Paar Programs in Saudi German Clinics consist of Longevity Program, Vitality Program, Immunity Program, Ideal Weight Program and Gut Health Program. Patients also have the option to match their chosen wellness program or create their own wellbeing and longevity assessment by choosing from nutrition and health assessments, and/or genetic and epigenetic testing.