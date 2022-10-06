Two new categories introduced this year – fragrance and footwear

Applications are now open and will close on 16 October 2022

The Fashion Commission has invited Saudi designers to apply for the Saudi 100 Brands professional development program which helps emerging local talent achieve their full potential.

Through masterclasses, workshops, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and professional development delivered by industry leaders and experts, Saudi 100 Brands is already producing fashion stars and enjoying success on the world stage with exhibitions at New York and Milan Fashion Week.

The program covers ten different categories: ready-to-wear, modest, concept, premium, demi-couture, bridal, handbags,jewellery and, for the first time ever, fragrances and footwear.

In its first year, the program delivered more than 5,000 hours of specialised mentoring.

The Saudi designers are a diverse group, aged from 20 – 70, with some educated in top international design schools while others are self-trained – and they are 85% women.

Designers can apply for the year-long international program for established brands, or a six-month program for smaller brands.

The program will start in November 2022. Apply here: https://saudi100brands.com

The mentorship program is led by the Fashion Commission with support from Vogue Arabia.