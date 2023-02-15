Saudi Exchange published the Q4 of 2022 debt market report in-line with its objectives to raise awareness of the debt market, enhance its attractiveness, and increase transparency for both investors and issuers by presenting information and reports on the debt market. This comes as a part of Saudi Exchange’s continuous efforts to promote and develop the Saudi Capital Market as it is the leading market in the region and one of the most prominent capital markets in the world.

At the end of the Q4 2022 Sukuk/Bonds Market Index closed at 929.72 points compared to 956.46 points for the previous quarter, decreasing by 26.74 points (2.80%).

The total size of listed issuances at the end of the Q4 2022 reached SAR 525,316 million ($140,084 million), increasing by 2.75% compared to the previous quarter.

The total traded value for Q4 2022 reached SAR 4,008 million ($1,069 million) compared to SAR 2,473 million ($659 million) in the previous quarter, increasing by 62%.

The total number of transactions executed during Q4 2022 reached 4,236 trades compared to 525 trades in the previous quarter, increasing by 707%.

The total number of Sukuk/Bonds issuances at the end of Q4 2022 reached 74 Sukuk/Bonds compared to 77 issuances in the previous quarter, decreasing by 3.90%.

