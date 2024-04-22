Riyadh: A team of doctors from Makkah have made history at the prestigious Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions 2024. In a remarkable display of innovation, they secured a clean sweep, winning gold, silver, and bronze medals for all five inventions they presented.

This achievement underscores the dedication of Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector to progress and research. It also highlights the exceptional talent within the country's medical community, whose inventions have the potential to revolutionize healthcare globally.

The award role began with Dr. Tawfiq Siraj's gold medal-winning invention which offers a minimally invasive treatment for recurrent shoulder dislocation, potentially reducing pain and improving function for countless patients.

While, Dr. Maryam Turkistani's gold medal breakthrough utilizes nanotechnology to deliver chemotherapy directly to cancer cells, potentially minimizing side effects and enhancing treatment effectiveness.

Also, Ms. Ibtisam Kireri's smart blood bank refrigerator was awarded a silver medal and employs sensors to meticulously monitor temperature and humidity, ensuring optimal blood storage conditions.

Furthermore, Dr. Ahmed Al Sharif's silver medal-winning smart respiratory device equips medical professionals with real-time data on heart rate, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation - crucial metrics for patient assessment and treatment decisions.

Finally, Dr. Ahmed Al Dhabeani's bronze medal invention, which is a flexible cover vest, upholds patient privacy during medical procedures, offering a lightweight and breathable solution.