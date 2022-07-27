A Saudi delegation will tomorrow participate in a private sector meeting hosted by the Greek government to bolster strategic partnerships and sign several investment agreements



Athens, Greece: A delegation from Saudi Arabia will tomorrow take part in a private sector meeting hosted by the Greek Government on the sidelines of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s official visit to Greece. The meeting will be attended by senior government officials, business leaders and private sector companies from both countries.

Aiming to bolster strategic partnerships between both countries, the meeting will result in several investment agreements in sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing and logistics.

Prior to the official signing ceremony, attendees will witness presentations by several Saudi and Greek private sector leaders.

The meeting follows a series of high-level bilateral engagements between Greece and Saudi Arabia, including the inaugural Saudi-Greek Business Council which convened in May.