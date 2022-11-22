Riyadh: - The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City aimed at enhancing cooperation to support and develop local talent in the culinary arts field. The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, and David Henry, CEO of Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.

CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, Mayada Badr, said, “Much of our work at the Culinary Art Commission focuses on creating opportunities to support and encourage local talent and provide them with the requisite skills to thrive in their careers. This partnership with Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will allow us to do just that and more. We look forward to working together toward our common goals which will enable the Saudi culinary arts sector to flourish.”

David Henry, CEO of Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “This partnership with the Culinary Arts Commission is an important step towards enhancing the Kingdom’s vision on creating a dynamic, innovative - fuelled community that fosters current and future generations of young Saudi talent. We look forward to working together with the Culinary Arts Commission to provide opportunities that inspire the next generation of talents and entrepreneurs.

The partnership will enable enhanced cooperation to develop educational training programs and initiatives to support local talent. They will also work together to establish a culinary art institute, as well as create local and international scholarship programs. In addition, the collaboration will support culinary art entrepreneurs through incubation programs and startup accelerators at the City Hub. Both parties will also explore the potential of creating a culinary lab and food innovation center to cater to practitioners, businesses, and investors in the culinary sector.

In coordination with Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, the Culinary Arts Commission will support the City by providing best practice recommendations for establishing its culinary offering which will have economical value. Moreover, the partnership will allow the Commission to host culinary events and festivals in the City, including a farmers’ market and a food festival.

About the Culinary Arts Commission:

The Culinary Arts Commission is leading the development of the Kingdom’s culinary arts sector. By driving investment and building robust regulatory frameworks, the Commission is supporting the next generation of Saudi chefs and hospitality professionals as they aspire to reach their full potential.

Together with the Ministry of Culture, the Commission is working to unlock a thriving cultural sector to preserve and elevate the traditions that make the Kingdom unique.

To learn more about the Culinary Arts Commission, please visit https://culinary.moc.gov.sa/en and the commission’s pages on Instagram @mocculinary and Twitter @MOCCulinary