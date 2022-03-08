Riyadh: Saudi Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdali, said on Sunday, March 6, that the Kingdom has successfully passed the critical stage of the pandemic, as new cases fell by 95% from numbers recorded in the last wave. Adding that critical cases also fell by 62%.

Al-Abdali credited the success to the high-impact preventive measures, which included the rapid rollout of vaccines, whose overall coverage exceeded 99% of the total population, widespread testing through (TAKAAD) centers, and (TATAMAN) clinics, and the rapid support from 937 medical hotlines.

Dr. Al-Abdali added that there is full confidence in the country’s ability to confront any new variants of the virus, thanks to the high rates of immunization and the public's awareness of the need to wear masks. He stressed that the number of doses given in the Kingdom exceeded 61 million doses, detailing that the number of people who received two doses exceeded 24 million, while the number of those who received their booster shot reached 11 million.

The health spokesperson concluded by highlighting the end of the periodic press conferences to present daily developments. He added that the daily statement of cases will be available through the official website: covid19.moh.gov.sa

For his part, the security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Talal Al-Shalhoub, explained that a decision has been reached to stop social distancing measures in all closed and open places in the kingdom, including all activities and events, with the requirement to wear a mask indoors only. Social distancing will also be terminated in all mosques including the Two Holy Mosques.

Al-Shalhoub confirmed the lifting of the suspension of all incoming and outgoing flights to restricted countries with high infection rates while allowing all residency cardholders to return to the Kingdom, regardless of their state of immunization. New measures include the termination of the requirement to submit a negative PCR examination before coming to the Kingdom and ending all quarantines.

Al-Shalhoub stipulated the need to obtain medical insurance to cover covid-19 treatment costs for those coming to the Kingdom on a visit, tourist, or Umrah visas.

Al-Shalhoub concluded his speech by continuing to profess the need to take a booster (third) dose for all Saudi citizens traveling outside the country. He stressed the continuation of procedures to verify health status in the (Tawakulna) app for all individuals entering public venues or using public transportation.