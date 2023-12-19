Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has been granted a foreign law firm licence by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice, a requirement under the country’s new operating regulations.

The licence enables the international law firm to continue to provide a full business law service to its clients across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new office will be called Norton Rose Fulbright PLLC. It consists of a joint venture formed with The Company of Mohammed A. Altammami for Legal Services (LOMAT), with which the firm announced a new association in April 2023.

The inaugural Riyadh-based partners are Mohammed Altammami (the head of the office), Anwar Ouazzani, Abdulkhaliq Elshayyal and David Johnston. The four partners are supported by 16 lawyers and support staff, meaning the firm now has 110+ people based in the Middle East.

The foreign law firm licence permits the practising of Saudi law, in addition to wider international law capabilities. The Riyadh office comprises bilingual English and Arabic lawyers who are both Saudi and internationally qualified.

Mohammed Paracha, Head of Middle East at Norton Rose Fulbright, commented:

“This is another milestone for our firm in Riyadh and marks a new chapter for our wider Middle East practice. It comes during an important period for Saudi Arabia, as it continues to work towards Vision 2030, introducing a range of government legislative reforms and undertaking its pioneering Giga Projects.

“Our new office will further enhance our long-established practice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and ensure we can continue to provide a full business law service to a wide range of clients operating and investing in one of the fastest growing countries in the world.”

Mohammed Altammami commented:

“We anticipate immense development and increased commercial activity in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region. With our new joint venture and combined capabilities, we are extremely well placed to support our clients on complex domestic and cross-border transactions and disputes. We look forward to continuing to support the goals of both the public and private sectors as the country makes fast progress towards Vision 2030.”

Together with local partners, Norton Rose Fulbright has operated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 18 years, providing seamless legal support to international and Saudi-based clients on their inbound and outbound activities.