Riyadh- Tahaluf has rapidly established itself as Saudi Arabia's largest organiser of business-to-business (B2B) events. Known for orchestrating large-scale gatherings that attract tens of thousands, and sometimes hundreds of thousands, of attendees, Tahaluf operates across diverse sectors, including technology, real estate, healthcare, and more. Notable events include LEAP, which has become the most attended tech event globally, and Black Hat, a leading cybersecurity conference originally from the United States, now thriving in Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, Tahaluf has also revitalised Cityscape, a long-standing real estate exhibition, enhancing its success since relocating to Saudi Arabia. The company is also making significant strides in the pharma and biotech sector, with the launch of CPHI, which is anticipated to draw 30,000 attendees, marking it as the largest pharma debut event.

With a robust growth trajectory, Tahaluf is expanding into new sectors, including venture capitalism and tourism, with plans for more events in 2025 and beyond.

Tahaluf is expanding into new sectors,

Economic Impact

Mike Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, highlights the impressive economic impact of the company's events. "Leap had an astonishing economic impact of $605 million in just its third edition," he noted. "Events like Cityscape have generated $400 million in direct economic impact, along with over $5.2 billion in transactions on-site."

Champion emphasized the unique opportunity presented by the Saudi market: "I can confidently say that there is no market as exciting as Saudi Arabia for introducing and scaling new brands that yield significant economic benefits."

Prospects and Challenges

Tahaluf is not resting on its laurels. Champion remarked on the challenges and opportunities ahead: "We're looking to introduce new iconic brands into the kingdom, fulfilling Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a global hub for major events."

The company’s partnerships with government entities, such as the Events Investment Fund and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), have been pivotal in navigating the business landscape. "These partnerships have been instrumental in building the infrastructure necessary for our events," said Champion.

As Tahaluf continues to expand its portfolio, the focus remains on creating impactful economic opportunities within Saudi Arabia. Champion's vision for the future includes not only hosting but potentially incubating and exporting major events. "We envision Saudi Arabia as not just a host for major IPs, but as a nurturing ground for them as well," he concluded.

With a projected direct economic impact of $2.6 to $2.8 billion by the end of 2024, and ongoing efforts to enhance event offerings, Tahaluf is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of the event industry in Saudi Arabia.

From his part, Mohaned El Mahgoub, Group Director of Tahaluf, said in a groundbreaking move for the Saudi Arabian event management industry, Tahaluf, a partnership between Informa, the largest B2B events organizer, and SAFCSP and EIF is making waves with its ambitious plans. Established two years ago, Tahaluf has already hosted major events like LEAP and Cityscape and is set to expand its portfolio significantly by 2026.

Mohaned El Mahgoub, Group Director of the CPHI portfolio, emphasizes the strategic alignment with government priorities, saying, “As Tahaluf, we want to ensure we align with the government's important sectors, whether that be manufacturing, tourism, or financial services.”

A Spotlight on CPHI

One of Tahaluf's standout events is CPHI, which recently made its debut in Saudi Arabia. This internationally renowned pharmaceutical event has been running for 35 years globally, and its first Middle Eastern edition has already garnered significant attention. “With over 460 exhibitors and expectations of more than 30,000 attendees, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” El Mahgoub notes, highlighting the event's unique government support.

The involvement of various ministries, including the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, has added a distinctive layer to CPHI that is often absent in similar global events. El Mahgoub adds, “Unlike other CPHI events worldwide, we are fortunate to have active government engagement in the pharmaceutical sector, encouraging robust private sector participation.”

The Future of Saudi Pharmaceuticals

Discussions at CPHI Middle East have also spotlighted the urgent need for developing the Saudi pharmaceutical industry. With approximately 80% of generic medications currently imported, there is a clear opportunity for local manufacturing. Mohaned asserts, “Producing medications within the country will not only reduce costs but also alleviate the financial burden on the government."

Looking ahead, Tahaluf has a packed schedule, including LEAP in February 2025, followed by a religious tourism event in Medina, and various other major events throughout the year, such as Global Health and Black Hat MEA. Mohaned concludes, “Our events support the business tourism objectives and align with the diversification strategies by providing a platform for investment, innovation and collaboration.”

As Tahaluf continues to expand its footprint, the synergy between private enterprise and government support is poised to redefine the event management industry in Saudi Arabia.