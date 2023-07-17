Riyadh: Jummar PR & Communication, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been elected to partnership in PROI Worldwide, a leading global consortium of entrepreneurial communications agencies with partners in 60 countries worldwide.

“Joining PROI provides an excellent opportunity for us to access its deep network of independent communications firms and help many of our clients who are seeking to expand into other international markets,” said Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, managing partner of Jummar PR & Communication. “We are looking forward to sharing our knowledge of the Saudi Arabian market and working closely with this highly regarded group of professionals.”

Jeff Lambert, Global Chair of PROI Worldwide and Chair of U.S.-based Lambert Global added, “Jummar brings an extensive understanding of the local culture and social/economic context in Saudi Arabia that will greatly benefit our Partners. They are an excellent addition to our diverse, global network.”

It is noteworthy that Jummar PR & Communication is a Saudi public relation consultancy firm headquartered in Riyadh. It was founded in 2021 and specializes in providing corporate communications, PR, content creation, and media engagement strategies and solutions. With its in-depth understanding and knowledge of the social, cultural, and economic context in Saudi Arabia, Jummar provides its expertise and capabilities across several sectors, such as finance, real estate, aviation, education, media, energy, sustainability, e-commerce, entertainment, and artificial intelligence.

Moreover, PROI Worldwide encompasses 90 PR and communications businesses in 165 cities. Collectively, the PROI partners represent more than US$1.128 billion in revenue and 8,800 employees. It harnesses the collective power of the world’s most ambitious entrepreneurial communications firms. By sharing global insights and best practices, PROI agencies remain the best in market trendsetters, supporting the drive to deliver the most impactful communications campaigns for their clients.