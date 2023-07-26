Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was ranked sixteenth in annual container throughput by the 2023 edition of the Lloyd’s List One Hundred Ports, steadily improving on the 24th position it occupied last year.

HE Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Saudi Posts Authority (Mawani), stated on this occasion that the Kingdom’s remarkable leap is a direct result of the continuous support and empowerment from HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in the pursuit of fulfilling the ambitions of Vision 2030 that aim to transform the nation into a logistics leader on the global front and an engine for socioeconomic growth through capacity upgrades of up to 40 million TEUs.

As per the industry report, container volumes across the Kingdom’s ports during 2022 were estimated at 10,439,620 TEUs in a clear signal of its growing role as an enabler of international trade and driver of progress and prosperity.

The Kingdom’s groundbreaking strides in the global logistics landscape boils down to a host of critical catalysts, ranging from the addition of nine cargo services to the signing of agreements worth over 4 billion riyals with major partners to build six state-of-the-art logistics parks over the course of 2022, as well as awarding concessions valued at 17 billion riyals to operate and optimize container terminals, which include a 70% expansion in Jeddah Islamic Port’s capacity to 13 million TEUs in addition to a 120% increase in King Abdulaziz Port’s capacity to 7.5 million TEUs.

The latest success maintains Saudi Arabia’s successful track record this year across key global indices, including the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI), where it registered a 17-place jump to the 38th spot among 160 countries, besides the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) for Q2 2023, where it came 16th among 187 countries with a score of 76.16 points thanks to 97 maritime links to 348 destinations around the world.

-Ends-

About the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, Mawani has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitating the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. Mawani strives to realize Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of Mawani’s main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.

Find out more at mawani.gov.sa

For media inquiries: Media@mawani.gov.sa