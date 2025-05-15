Under the title “Holistic pro-Inflammatory Target for Sight (HITS)” the Ophthalmology Pivotal Meeting kicked off in Saudi Arabia on April 25, 2025, under the auspices of AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical research and development company. This is a significant move to elevate the standard of care for various eye conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO). More than 100 national and international ophthalmologists participated in the meeting, which included scientific lectures and in-depth workshops to leverage applied medical specialties in ophthalmology and optics, exchange knowledge and expertise, and help change perspectives on the best ways to improve patient outcomes. It also discussed treatment and management methods of these prevalent diseases.

In his lecture, Dr. Mattias Iglicki, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Researcher from University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, praised the convening of this meeting, which is a good opportunity to discuss the latest advancements and clinical trials in the presence of this elite group of international retinal specialists, along with local experts. He explained that diabetic macular edema, which is often the result of high blood sugar levels in diabetics, accompanied with leaky blood vessels leading to swelling in the retina. On the other hand, retinal vein occlusion occurs when the retinal veins are blocked, causing fluid buildup and impaired vision. Both conditions are serious and require proactive management to prevent the disease from worsening.

Dr. Iglicki emphasized that organizing such medical summits and conferences serves as a platform for sharing and disseminating the cutting-edge research and developments in treating eye diseases, especially DME and RVO, which are diseases whose rates are increasing with the increasing incidence of diabetes. This enables the attending ophthalmologists to implement these updates in their practices, which in turn advances treatment methods in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in accordance with the latest international recommendations and technologies, thus improving the lives of patients and alleviating their daily suffering.

For his part, Dr. Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie Saudi Arabia, pointed out that Saudi Arabia's hosting of such medical meetings and seminars reflects the Kingdom's interest in promoting medical education and exchanging scientific expertise between international and local physicians to highlight the most important scientific and medical developments and provide distinguished medical care. By organizing this congress, AbbVie underscores its commitment to enhancing patient outcomes through educational initiatives and collaboration among eye care professionals. Sharing knowledge and expertise at such events is crucial to our ongoing efforts to refine treatment strategies, improve patients' quality of life, and help make a real difference in their lives.

