Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has authorized China Southern Airlines to commence regular passenger and cargo services, between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of China. Starting April 16, 2024, flights will operate from Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen to Riyadh. The summer 2024 schedule will see four passenger/commercial flights and three air cargo flights weekly.

The introduction of these new routes will strengthen the Kingdom’s global connectivity and encourage greater competition in the Saudi aviation sector, in line with the Kingdom’s Saudi Aviation Strategy. The strategy will more than double Saudi Arabia’s connectivity by 2030, including through a dedicated Saudi Air Connectivity Program to support the Kingdom’s aviation and tourism sectors.

Commenting on the decision, Ali Mohammed Rajab, Executive Vice President for Air Transport and International Cooperation, said:

“At GACA, we welcome this latest announcement of new routes to Saudi Arabia, which provides a welcome boost to Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity, demonstrates the progress that is being made in delivering on the objectives of the Saudi Aviation Strategy and will create more competitive and empowered aviation and tourism sectors.

“GACA is committed to opening Saudi Arabia‘s aviation sector to ensure long-term competitiveness and growth. Today marks yet another step in Saudi Arabia’s vision to deliver seamless experiences that exceed the expectations of passengers, businesses, and investors. Saudi Arabia is unleashing unprecedented aviation opportunities as the Kingdom connects to the world”.

The announcement follows a February 2024 visit by a GACA-led Saudi delegation to China, where a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen air transport and airfreight was signed by GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Dauilej, and Civil Aviation Administration of China Administrator Song Zhiyong.

Saudi Arabia will further lead global aviation connectivity and growth agendas at the 2024 Future Aviation Forum, to be held between 20-22 May in Riyadh. The Forum is themed Elevating Global Connectivity, and will feature 5,000 aviation leaders from more than 100 countries, including regulators, airline companies and manufacturers, airports and investors.

About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity across 29 airports, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.

About The Future Aviation Forum:

The 2024 Future Aviation Forum hosted by GACA will bring together more than 5,000 avitaion experts and leaders from more than 100 countries, including international carriers, manufacturers, airport executives, industry leaders and regulators to shape the future of international air travel and freight management. The Forum will be a global convening point for finding solutions to the most pressing issues in aviation, including supply chain management, human capital planning, capacity growth, customer experience, sustainability, and safety.

The Future Aviation Forum takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-22, 2024.