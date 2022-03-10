

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the successful conclusion of the UAE Hackathon 5.0, SAS, leader in analytics, was honored by H.E. Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development and H. E. Engineer Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, for participating, mentoring and supporting the event. SAS also participated in the commemoration ceremony of the winners, whose concepts and innovation best represented a sustainable digital future as imagined by the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.



Hosted under the motto – Data for Happiness and Well-being, SAS was part of the Ai for Livability session as well as guided the teams for a successful outcome. The hackathon was segmented under seven themes and with three main tracks, for schools, universities and startups. The idea is to strengthen the foundation on which creative, inventive and innovative minds can network, collaborate, think, learn and build.



Within the GCC region, SAS has piloted more than 30 programs across 12 universities with an aim to help the young generation to develop and build their skillsets in AI, machine learning and data analytics. These advanced technologies have the potential to power business insights and quick decision making, ultimately bridging an organization’s capabilities with customer needs. SAS has certification courses that are made accessible and available to students and startups alike to hone their skills, upskill their workforce and keep pace with the dynamic nature of the business landscape.



SAS’ efforts to raise awareness, educate and support knowledge sharing on key technologies like AI, machine learning and data analytics. These efforts closely reflect and contribute to pillars education, diversified economy, future-focused government and a cohesive society as highlighted in the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

“The future of business is heavily dependent on technologies such as AI, machine learning and data analytics,” said Michel Ghorayeb, Managing Director for UAE, SAS. “Whether it is environmental sustainability, business capabilities or economic stability, these technologies have the potential and capacity to match the rapid pace of customer demands. They are key to envision a world of tomorrow wherein smart, agile and simple solutions play a key role in ensuring satisfaction and experience are delivered in a timely fashion, as expected by people of all walks of life. By participating and making our presence felt at the Hackathon 5.0, we wanted to demonstrate the potential young minds can harness and play with to prepare for a future wherein the way we live and work will drastically change.”