Sardinia highlights 'eco-tourism' credentials and off-season tourism, as it showcases its sustainable tourism approach, as well as the ‘hidden gems’ people can experience at the holiday hotspot

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: From today (22nd June) Sardinia has announced that it will be operating flights from Dubai to Olbia on Tuesday’s, Thursday’s and Saturday’s.

With this news, Sardinia aims to further strengthen the flow of tourists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Operated by FlyDubai, the direct Dubai to Olbia route, has return fares starting from 2,600 AED. Coupled with this, UAE citizens can stay in Italy for up to 90 days visa-free. With the goal of building tiers between the two countries, Sardinia offers a raft of outdoor activities, cultural experiences and gastronomic tours which showcase the ‘hidden gems’ that the island has to offer.

Italy has long been a popular destination for UAE tourists looking to escape the desert temperatures in the Summer. Currently 2.47 million tourists visit the country every year, with Sardinia taking centre stage through proposals, attractions, and areas of outstanding natural beauty. From rafting to trekking, from boat excursions to kayaking, and from cycling tours to climbing; the island offers the most exciting outdoor activities in the wildest settings of the western Mediterranean. It is this as well as the country’s enviable location in the central Mediterranean, that makes Sardinia a most sought-after holiday destination.

Eco-tourism Approach

With COP28 coming to the UAE later this year, Sardinia is investing heavily in sustainable development to highlight its ‘eco-tourism’ approach. Its unspoiled nature, extraordinary biodiversity, large natural parks, and marine protected areas have positioned it as one of the richest ecosystems in the Mediterranean.

This has been proven by the initiatives supporting conscious tourism and the many awards, such as the Cinque Vele, awarded by the Blue Guide in 2022 to six local tourist resorts, confirming Sardinia's supremacy in this field. The destination increasingly proposes experiences that influence tourists in a positive way, involving them in respecting the island and all that is part of it, constantly striving to limit the impact of humans.

Authentic Charm

Whilst Sardinia is famed for its beautiful 2,000 km of coastline, stunning beaches, and heavenly spots for surfers, sailors and divers, the destination also has a rich history for tourists to discover. There are countless archaeological treasures, including the mythical nuraghi - dating back more than 3,000 years and recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site - that bears witness to the various chapters of Sardinia's interesting history.

Gastronomical delights

Moreover, Sardinia is also a paradise for good food. For those in search of a gastronomic tour, the destination is famous for its high quality raw materials such as its excellent cheeses like pecorino and smoked ricotta. The secrets of the artisan are told by skilled hands, leading through ancient traditions born in the centre of the Mediterranean.

Sardegna Turismo

Official tourist board of the island of Sardinia, the Land of the Nuraghi, an ancient land steeped in the myths and legends of its thousand years of history. 1150 miles of clear sea water in all shades of blue and green surround Sardinia. Enjoy the magical experience of a swim in this breath taking seascape, dive down to admire the seabed or simply relax on Sardinian white sandy beaches, among the best spots in the world. Pleasant weather conditions throughout the whole year with more than 300 sunny days give you the chance to get a healthy suntan anytime.

For more information:

Cheryl@kignandcopr.com

Jennifer@jenniferlovepr.com



Websites:

www.sardegnaturismo.it

www.sardegnacultura.it