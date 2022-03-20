As part of its final preparations to operate the passenger train station in Al-Qurayyat, Saudi Arabia Railways "SAR" makes the ticket available for train services via the North Train to and from Al-Qurayyat Passenger Station. The passenger services starting from today, Monday, March 21, 2022 while the first passenger services to Al-Qurayyat starts on March 31st of this month with a long distance journey of 1,215 km by passenger train between the Capital city Riyadh and Al-Qurayyat.

SAR stated that such step comes in conjunction with the inauguration of the Al-Qurayyat passenger train station on March 30th of this month. An inauguration ceremony will be held under the patronage of HRH Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz - Governor of Al-Jawf Region, and attended by HE the Minister of Transport and Logistics -Chairman of the SAR’s Board Eng, Saleh Al-Jasser.

It is worth noting that Al-Qurayyat passenger train station is the fourth and final phase of the SAR’s plan to operate the Northbound passenger train, as SAR gives a top priority to Al-Qurayyat passenger train station owing to its pivotal role and contribution in terms of speeding the regional and international linking plans, as well as providing logistical support that will have a positive effect on the entire transport system in the Kingdom.

Customers wishing to book and purchase tickets to Al-Qurayyat are invited to visit SAR’s website at: https://www.sar.com.sa or through smart phone mobile applications.

-Ends-