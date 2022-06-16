SAP identifies top 3 challenges currently facing organizations: business transformation in the cloud, building resilient supply chains, and creating the intelligent sustainable enterprise

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait: As government and private entities across Kuwait escalate digitalization programs in line with the national vision of New Kuwait 2035, global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is showcasing its latest innovative solutions for digital transformation at its SAP NOW event held in the capital on Tuesday, June 7.

Badih Hakim, SAP Managing Director for Kuwait, says the SAP NOW event will explore innovative business solutions to address key challenges currently facing the public and private sector. “SAP is supporting our customers in these fields to adopt digital technologies capable of addressing the three main challenges they face, namely, business transformation in the cloud, building resilient supply chains, and creating sustainable enterprises.”

Echoing the name of the SAP NOW event, Hakim points out that there are myriad reasons why now is the ideal time for organizations to accelerate their digital transformation plans. “In addition to Kuwait’s impressive progress and commitment in embracing technology to build a strong, diversified and sustainable economy, there are a number of global factors that are escalating the pace of digitalization and making it an imperative for success across all sectors,” he says.

Ahmed Al-Faifi, Senior Vice President, Middle East North, SAP said: “The current disruptions to markets from global factors including the geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues are creating ideal opportunities for enterprises to boost their efficiency and ability to innovate through technology, and there is strong evidence that most decision-makers recognize technology’s pivotal role."

Al Faifi adds, “In a recent SAP-commissioned YouGov survey of public sector IT decision-makers in Kuwait and other GCC countries, it was found that 94% recognized that technology is vital for transforming citizen’s experience and that 88% reported that the pandemic had escalated their entity’s digital transformation.”

Other findings from the SAP-commissioned research that Al-Faifi says reflect the rapid changes taking place in the GCC are that the top-three emerging technologies respondents expect their organizations to prioritize in 2022 and beyond are: artificial intelligence and machine learning (71%), the Internet of Things (56%), cloud (52%), predictive analytics (44%), blockchain (39%), and robotic process automation (36%).

At the Kuwait event this week, SAP is focusing on the need for every entity to become an Intelligent Sustainable Enterprise, leveraging innovative technologies to help businesses become more profitable, resilient, and sustainable, while also transforming into a best-run business.

Industry experts including those from SAP and its knowledge partner, Microsoft, will also discuss digital transformation and specific challenges in the public sector, oil and gas industry, and consumer goods. SAP will highlight its integrated solutions for enterprise resource management including digital supply chain management; human resource management; business technology platforms; intelligent spend management; customer experience and customer relations management; and business process management.

In addition, SAP will demonstrate how its latest cloud offering, RISE with SAP, can accelerate any enterprise’s journey to becoming an Intelligent Enterprise while minimizing cyber-risks, and reducing operational, administrative, and other operational costs. RISE with SAP is a step-by-step holistic offering that supports companies’ digital transformations and is tailored for each company’s complexity and starting point. The aim is to go beyond a technical migration to the cloud, and instead enable companies to truly transform their business, realizing a faster time-to-market for new capabilities and applications, and allowing for ongoing transformation.

Al-Faifi points out that the SAP solutions to be discussed are aligned with priorities identified as relevant to enterprises through the SAP-commissioned survey. When asked what the top-three priority areas for GCC government organizations’ digital investment were in 2022 and beyond, 67% identified enterprise resource planning, 65% human capital management, 53% core solutions, 42% customer experience, 41% predictive analytics, and 30% procurement.

The SAP NOW Kuwait event will be held in partnership with its sponsors Diyar United Trading and Contracting (Diamond sponsor), Dhow Information Systems (Gold sponsor) and Kuwait Application Service Provider (KASP) and Accely.

