UAE’s Technical and Energy solution provider, Saneg Energy announced that it has been appointed by EDF Dalkia group to implement the Building Automation System and other technical retrofit services in UAE University Al-Ain in order to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability of the campus. UAE university located in city of Al Ain, with scope of work includes 6 packages (About 16 buildings) where the smart energy efficiency measures shall be implemented across campus.

Sandeep Rawat, Co founder of Saneg energy said, we are grateful to having been awarded with this iconic project and we are proud to be part of this innovative project which contributes immensely towards the sustainability and country’s initiative of Carbon “NET-ZERO by 2050. Our approach relies immensely on our well experienced team with an experience of high precision implementation like this and we are looking forward to delivering to the optimum.

Adel Ghelis, Project Manager of EDF Dalkia group said, We Dalkia group, being an energy efficiency company look forward to work with Saneg Energy, we drive this forward together with implementation of all the energy efficiency measure which complies all initiatives of ADES and UAE university to make the campus optimally sustainable.

Mohammad Shereef Ibrahim, General manger of DEOS Middle East said, we are proud to be part of this project and initiatives of ADES and UAE. Feeling privileged that our renown and highly precise made in Germany products and solution are implemented in this innovative project, which has been implemented across the globe for similar kind. We have our product and solutions ready for implementation of demand control ventilations, optimal start modules etc, which makes building to operate in optimal operating point. Looking forward to make this campus sustainable and efficient with products and solutions from DEOS.AG

Saneg Energy expected to complete this project by end of this year.

About UAE university

United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) - the first and foremost comprehensive national university in the United Arab Emirates. Founded in 1976 by the late HH. Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAEU aspires to become a comprehensive, research-intensive university and currently enrolls approximately 13,000 Emirati and international students. As the UAE’s flagship university, UAEU offers a full range of accredited, high-quality graduate and undergraduate programs through nine Colleges: Business and Economics; Education; Engineering; Food and Agriculture; Humanities and Social Sciences; IT; Law; Medicine and Health Sciences; and Science. With a distinguished international faculty, state-of-the art new campus, and full range of student support services, UAEU offers a living-learning environment that is unmatched in the UAE.

Internal Kick off meeting by the team involved in this project from Saneg Energy and DEOS Middle East.