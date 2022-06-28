Sharjah: Saned Integrated Facilities Management Company, owned by Sharjah Asset Management Company, stressed the importance of adhering to the decision of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to begin banning work performed under the sun and outdoors, in light of recent extremely high temperatures. Engineer Sultan Al Ketbi, CEO of Saned, highlighted the decision to be effective during the noon hours of the summer months in the country, in order to ensure the safety and health of workers.

Al Ketbi said: “Saned Integrated Facilities Management Company is keen to take all preventative measures, follow all instructions and guidelines, and apply international standards in achieving occupational health and safety that protect workers from the risks of various injuries and occupational diseases that may occur during working hours. The health of our workers is, and always will be, our utmost priority in the company.”

Al Ketbi also noted the company’s training workshop initiative, to be held in order to educate and train workers on ways to protect themselves from exposure to work hazards. Additionally, circulars are to be published on the need to adhere to sound safety behaviours and guidelines, under directions of the occupational health and safety team in cooperation with operations teams in the field. Assessments of risk levels in work assigned by Saned will be regularly undertaken, followed by close inspection of the application of these standards in terms of worker safety.

Saned Integrated Facilities Management Company is taking big strides to provide a variety of integrated technical services for all types of assets within the public and private sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah. The company operates property infrastructure, as well as aspects related to health, safety, and the environment, including fire prevention strategies, training on safety basics, providing trained security teams, among many more notable offerings.

The Sharjah Asset Management Company boasts a global reputation in the field of building wealth, and was established exclusively by the Government of Sharjah. The company has paved the way in achieving economic diversification through expansion of multiple industries and development of world-class facilities for sustainable investment opportunities in the Emirate.