Amman, Jordan: Samsung Electronics has once again proven its pioneering innovative quest to cater to its audiences, mainly GenZ, through the broadcasting of Unpacked, which took place on 9 February in Samsung 837X, an immersive virtual world in Decentraland modelled after the company’s flagship store in New York City. The new experience highlights sustainability and the changes we can all make towards a positive environmental impact.

For the first time ever in the metaverse, fans watched Galaxy Unpacked live in the Connectivity Theater, where Samsung set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series yet.

Located on 837 Washington Street in New York City’s Meatpacking District, Samsung 837 is the first-of-its-kind technology playground and cultural destination for consumers, creators, tech enthusiasts and community members. A physical manifestation of the Samsung Brand, 837 is a flagship experience centre at the convergence of humanity and technology that underscores how Samsung’s full portfolio of signature services and technology — ranging from mobile devices to home appliances — can make your life better.

As part of an interactive experience at the 837X lobby, an avatar guided participants during a scavenger hunt to find up to 10 recyclable product boxes around the building that could be upcycled into something magical. When completed, players received a seed to plant a tree in the Sustainability Forest and earned a special Non-Fungible Token (NFT) badge.

The Samsung 837X opened its doors in January at CES 2022, leading visitors on an immersive journey through the Connectivity Theater, Sustainability Forest and Customization Stage. The new quest is a tribute to Samsung fans who made the debut a success. 837X is another of Samsung’s next-level experiences that connects people where technology and culture collide.

Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests, NFT prizes, product-reveal events and live performances. To see it for yourself, enter Decentraland from your desktop browser. It’s a blockchain-powered virtual space where you can buy and sell exclusive digital assets, like land and wearables. To visit 837X, you will first need to connect with Decentraland. Once you’re online, your avatar will be dropped right outside of our spectacular virtual 837X building. From there, you can enter the doors and immerse yourself in 837X.

For more information on the Samsung 837X and how to access our virtual world, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/us/explore/metaverse-837x/

