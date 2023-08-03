Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the launch of an exclusive Guaranteed Buy Back Program for the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 in the UAE. The Program offers the opportunity for customers to experience the revolutionary foldable series for 21 days with zero commitment.

The process is simple and straightforward, interested users can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold5 or Galaxy Z Flip5 on Samsung.com; register for the Buy Back Program; enjoy the Galaxy Z Series for 21 days from the date of delivery and finally, decide whether to keep it or return the device for a full refund.

The new devices offer unique experiences with sleek and compact designs, countless customization options, and powerful performance. Furthermore, with an optimized battery powered by the latest processor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Series transforms what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

The unique Buy Back opportunity is available until August 10. It is applicable to Galaxy Fold5 (512GB) and Galaxy Flip5 (512GB) models.

