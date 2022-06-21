Samba Bank Pakistan, a fully owned subsidiary of one of the largest banks in the Middle East (Saudi National Bank), has officially gone live with SmartVista Card Management & Middleware system after partnering with BPC to complete the first stage of its cross-vertical digital banking transformation. Last year, BPC’s SmartVista platform was selected to help Samba Bank modernise its digital banking and payment processing technology infrastructure to provide seamless experiences for customers.

With the support of local BPC teams, the debit cards and ATM migration from the bank’s legacy system was completed successfully with zero errors. The launch has seen impressive results, with the bank becoming the first in the country to successfully launch single click ATM cash withdrawal, reducing customer engagement time at ATMs by 60 per cent.

Shahid Sattar, CEO and President of Samba Bank, said: “We have been proud to partner with BPC to bring Pakistan into a digital future, with world-class payment technology helping to deliver a new level of frictionless banking experiences. We look forward to more leaps forward in our Digital Banking transformation for different customer and business segments in Pakistan.”

With SmartVista's powerful backend engine, the bank can create and roll out advanced & unique card products and services independently on the fly. The configurable aspect of the platform means that it can significantly reduce the time to market in launching new services.

Ahson Saeed, Managing Director, BPC Pakistan, commented: “We look forward to continuing to help Samba Bank progress in this new era with a very strong, secure, and scalable platform – upon which game-changing digital banking products and services can be developed, both now and in the future.”

