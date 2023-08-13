Samail Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has demonstrated notable performance growth during the first half of 2023, marked by the signing of 15 investment contracts worth RO 13.5 million. These newly localised projects span across a total area of 100,000 sqm, reinforcing Samail Industrial City’s standing as an ideal investment hub under the management of Madayn.

The total count of localised projects within the industrial city now stands at 156, which include 94 projects at the production stage, 43 under construction and 19 projects at the stage of preparation of the plans and drawings, where the total investment value of these projects has amounted to RO 150 million on a total area of 2.2 million sqm.

Eng. Yasser bin Ibrahim Al Ajmi, Acting Director General of Samail Industrial City stated that Madayn’s ongoing projects in Samail include the medical fitness examination building that is 90% complete. Madayn is also implementing the complementary works for the industrial city that have progressed to 98%, which include a dual-lane road linking Samail Industrial City with the expressway. Moreover, the connection of the septic tank of phase 2 with phase 1 has achieved a completion rate of over 98%.

Al Ajmi pointed out that Madayn has divided Samail Industrial City into diverse sectors, each with its unique focus. These sectors comprise the food industry, currently occupied at over 17% capacity; logistics, which registers an occupancy rate of over 34%; building materials, with an occupancy rate of over 26%; the steel and wood sector, flourishing with a substantial occupancy rate exceeding 60%; the plastic and paper sector, thriving at a notable occupancy rate of over 85%; the marble sector, showcasing an occupancy rate of over 78%; and the SMEs sector, with an occupancy rate of over 34%.

Additionally, preliminary feasibility studies have been conducted on several key investment opportunities within Samail Industrial City. These opportunities include diverse sectors such as dairy and juice production, date products manufacturing and packaging, breakfast cereal production, dolomite processing, water leakage prevention solutions, copper bars and sheets manufacturing, gypsum production, electrical conductors manufacturing, glossy ceramics production, HVAC equipment manufacturing, electrical switch manufacturing, marble product manufacturing, and prefabricated building production.

Al Ajmi added that Samail Industrial City has initiated collaborative efforts with partners to promote the Facility Building, which spans a total area exceeding 16,000 sqm and offers rentable space of over 12,000 sqm. The building also features Masar Service Centre, which offers an integrated platform for investors to obtain approvals, permits and licenses necessary for their projects under one roof and within a defined timeframe.