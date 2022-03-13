Samail Industrial City, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, signed an agreement with Fatfat and Yaghi Construction to set up a project for the manufacturing and installation of metal products on an area of 11,225 sqm with an investment value touching RO 350,000. This brings the total number of the signed investment pacts in Samail Industrial City in 2022 to six pacts in various sectors.

It is worthwhile to mention that Samail Industrial City received 27 investment applications in 2021 representing industrial, service and commercial projects. Of these applications, 19 projects were localised in the industrial city and are expected to provide 300 new job opportunities. Samail Industrial City, in cooperation with the competent bodies, aim at increasing employment opportunities for the national cadres in the industrial city.

In 2021, the investment volume in Samail Industrial City increased from RO 85 million to RO 115 million, and is expected to touch RO 120 million upon the completion of the new projects this year. Moreover, the existing projects in the industrial city seek to expand and introduce new production lines. It should be noted that the Omani investors in the industrial city account for 75% of the total investing projects in Samail Industrial City.

