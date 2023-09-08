Over 3,200 transactions worth AED 24.7 billion were logged in the last week alone

Dubai, UAE: Unique Properties, one of Dubai’s leading real estate agencies, sheds light on why the cosmopolitan city’s prime property segment is set to maintain its ongoing momentum; Dubai Land Department (DLD) reported more than 3,200 transactions worth AED 24.7 billion last week and this upwards trend appears to have become a staple of permanence in the emirates’ real estate market.

Sales frequency has surged on the heels of investor confidence being renewed amid continued recovery from the pandemic. Savills research shows real estate transactions soared by 44% in the first six months of 2023 with nearly 60,000 units. Furthermore, additional industry analysis indicates that the emirate will observe growth of approximately 15% in 2024 despite major markets like London faltering.

With overseas turmoil seeing many Europeans safeguard their assets overseas, and China’s borders recently being re-opened after nearly three years of COVID-induced restrictions, an influx of investment has seen both the price of ownership and rentals rise steadily. The cost of buying an apartment in Dubai has risen by 21% since January 2020 and villas have surged by 51% in the same period. Moreover, some residents in the emirate have seen their rent increase by more than 50% causing many to downsize, shift locations to less expensive areas, and even turn to buying instead.

Arash Jalili, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Unique Properties, commented: “Dubai is continually proving itself as a secure investment with several forward-thinking initiatives being introduced regularly and a provision of unparalleled stability in turbulent times. This is the primary catalyst behind the real estate market’s post-COVID resurgence and all signs indicate that there is no slowdown in sight. Despite rising prices, demand for buying and renting remains high and this will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. While other major markets are beginning to dwindle, Dubai, and the UAE as a whole, are positioning themselves as the place to be for years to come.

With Dubai being ranked as the fourth-most active residential market in the luxury residential segment, Unique Properties is contributing to this growth by offering a range of services through both its off-plan projects, as well as a vast number of properties for sale and leasing. Through its team of multilingual, international and experienced consultants, the company contributed 2% to the total “off-plan” sales volume of Dubai and around 1% to the overall real estate sales in Dubai in 2022. Unique Properties is committed to bolstering the UAE further in the years ahead while solidifying itself as one of the leading agencies in Dubai.

About Unique Properties:

Established in 2008, Unique Properties, one of Dubai’s leading real estate agencies is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. It is one of the most reputable and multi-award-winning real estate companies in the region. Founded by Arash Jalili, Unique Properties offers a range of services, including a consortium of premium hand-picked, off-plan projects and ready properties for sale and leasing. In 2022, Unique Properties contributed 2% to the total “off-plan” sales volume of Dubai and around 1% to the overall real estate sales in Dubai. Through its multilingual and experienced consultants, Unique Properties provides reliable and exceptionally tailored real estate investment solutions to clients. Learn more about Unique Properties at https://www.uniqueproperties.ae/en/

For all media inquiries contact:

Aaron Illathu | Karim Geadah | Jinaan Hameer | Dushane Solomon

Atteline

E-mail: uniqueproperties@atteline.com