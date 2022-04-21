Abu Dhabi, Dubai, UAE: Islamic Arab Insurance Company (“SALAMA”), the UAE’s largest Shari'ah compliant Takaful solutions provider, today announced a partnership agreement with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), highlighting its goal to provide a comprehensive range of quality health insurance services to Abu Dhabi Golden Visa Holders.

ADRO, a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), was established to support the emirate's thriving international community of residents. The office's mission is to help new residents settle in Abu Dhabi and to support the integration and harmonisation of the international community with the local culture and society. The office also advocates for international residents and actively contributes to the creation of policies that improve the quality of life for all people in Abu Dhabi, now and in the future.

This partnership is part of the SALAMA Board of Directors' commitment to support the Abu Dhabi government's strategies and plans to provide world-class healthcare services to all residents of the emirate.

SALAMA has always designed and developed solutions to meet the changing needs of its customers. Today, this has earned the company a solid reputation for offering the most competitive and diverse Takaful solutions in the region. As the leading Takaful insurance company in the UAE, SALAMA offers a comprehensive range of family, general and health insurance solutions.

Hareb Al Mheiri, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office said: “The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is delighted to partner with Salama to provide an excellent offer of health insurance services to our Golden Visa holders. This partnership comes in line with our continuous efforts to provide access to world-class quality support and services that contribute to the high standard of living that Abu Dhabi is renowned for.

He added: “At the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, we are committed to collaborating with the best local and international organisations to offer programmes and services that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination to study, live, work and thrive.”

Commenting on the partnership, Fahim Al Shehhi, CEO of SALAMA, said: “SALAMA is proud to partner with ADRO to provide high-quality, and digital takaful healthcare solutions to the golden visa members of Abu Dhabi. This partnership is a great vote of confidence for us at SALAMA, especially as we fully digitised all our enhanced health Takaful products, and we are one step closer to our goal to fully digitize all our products by end of 2022 to ensure that takaful solutions are accessible and reachable to all consumers.”

SALAMA stands as the largest sharia'h compliant Takaful operator with 'AAA" capital adequacy rating as per S&P. SALAMA remains committed to serving partners and customers while enhancing shareholder returns in 2021 and beyond.

-Ends-

Press Contact

SALAMA

Sadia Noori

Head of Marketing

Email: sadia.noori@salama.ae

ASDA’A BCW

Dhanya Issac

Associate Director

Email: dhanya.issac@bcw-global.com

About SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Company

SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Company is one of the world’s largest and longest-established Shari’ah compliant Takaful solutions providers listed on the Dubai Financial Market, with paid-up capital of Dh1.21bn. SALAMA has been a pioneer in the Takaful industry from its incorporation in 1979 to the present day.

SALAMA’s stability and success can be attributed to its customer-centric approach, keeping clients and partners at the heart of the business, and its commitment to its core values and principles. SALAMA continues to design and develop solutions that meet the ever-changing demand of customers. Today, SALAMA is recognised for providing the most competitive and diverse range of Takaful solutions in the region.

SALAMA serves individual customers and institutions in the UAE and, through its extensive network of subsidiaries and associates in Egypt and Algeria.

As the UAE’s leading Takaful company, SALAMA offers a comprehensive range of family, motor, general and health Takaful solutions. Due to its reputation for high-quality products and services and implementation of Takaful best practice, SALAMA won the ‘Family Takaful Company of the Year-2015’ award at the Middle East Insurance Awards, ‘Best Family Takaful Operator ME – 2016’ at the Islamic Banking and Finance Awards, ‘Best Takaful Operator - 2019’ by the Islamic Banking and Finance Awards as well as other accolades. The company has also been recognized as the ‘Takaful Company of the Year-2020’ at the Middle East Insurance Industry Awards and most recently as the Takaful Specialist of the Year’ at the MENA Insurance Review Awards.

SALAMA continues to be the preferred Takaful partner by its partners and customers, remaining committed to ‘Securing our future – together.’

About the Abu Dhabi Residents Office

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), established to support the emirate's thriving international community. The office is dedicated to helping new residents settle into Abu Dhabi and supporting the integration and harmonisation of expatriates with the local culture and society. The office is developing smart services for its global talent residency programmes, guides for the international community, as well as active research and engagement initiatives that promote life in the emirate. The office also advocates for international residents and actively contribute to shaping policies that improve the quality of life for everyone in Abu Dhabi, now and in the future.

To find out more, visit adro.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

May Obeid

ADRO@fourcommunications.com