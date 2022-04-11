Salam, the leading Saudi company in the ICT sector, signed a partnership agreement with Nokia for implementation of two projects to enhance its digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, using the latest technologies with advanced capabilities that contribute to improving users’ service experience with quality and innovative services. This project confirms Salam’s constant keenness to attract the top-class communications technologies available globally to serve its valued customers in the Kingdom.

Commenting on this partnership, Radwan Al-Mufleh, Salam Chief Commercial Officer, said, "This agreement with Nokia, one of the world's largest and leading global companies in the ICT sector, supports Salam's efforts and future plans to develop our digital infrastructure to provide our customers advanced digital services and best broadband experience using the latest high-speed bandwidth technologies. The project further strengthens our company to continue playing a leading role in supporting our nation’s digital transformation journey, and achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at building a prosperous digital economy and a better future for the Kingdom.”

Commenting on the agreement with Salam, Roger Ghorayeb, Customer Team Head for Middle East Growth Accounts, at Nokia said, “We are proud to have been chosen by Salam to play a vital role in modernizing its digital infrastructure and providing pioneering services in the Kingdom. We are committed to supporting its vision to help individuals reach new heights in digital era, and business customers be smarter, more digital, more integrated and secure. We are confident that this partnership is just the beginning of a journey and will last long, creating a strong positive impact for the people and businesses in the Kingdom.”

Nokia is upgrading Salem’s existing fiber access nodes in its central offices in three cities in the Kingdom, with 10x speed increase. Nokia’s solution will modernize Salam’s existing GPON networks to a future proof, highly scalable solution, leveraging the Nokia's Quillion chipset-based line cards. The deal also includes fiber modems for customer’s homes in addition to Nokia’s 5G Fixed Wireless Access gateways featuring WiFi 6, Easy Mesh compatibility and eSIM capabilities, and Nokia’s FastMile Controller

This agreement comes as a continuation of a series of significant and fruitful agreements signed by Salam with many leading local and global companies to boost its user experience with the latest technologies, and to support its efforts in providing the best ICT services to all its customers in the government sector, companies and individuals, with high quality services at competitive prices.

